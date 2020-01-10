At Least Ten Killed in Mosque Bomb Attack in Southwest Pakistan - Reports

The explosion reportedly rocked the mosque during Friday evening prayers, The Washington Post cited local police as saying.

One police officer and eight civilians were killed in a blast that rocked a mosque near the city of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province of Pakistan, on Friday evening, police told The Washington Post.

Quetta blast update: 9 confirmed dead and over 10 injured n mosque blast in Quetta. Several Afghan refugees among the dead, sources say @taahir_khan pic.twitter.com/z55BebFMYp — Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) January 10, 2020

The explosion also injured at least 11 worshippers. No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet.

Local Police Chief Mohammad Ajmal told the media outlet that the death toll could go up, as some of the injured are in critical condition.