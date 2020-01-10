'Neighbor Heal Thyself of Your Malaise' Indian Envoy to UN Advises Pakistan

New Delhi (Sputnik): The United Nations Security Council at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday adopted a presidential statement urging all member states to fully comply with the UN Charter while recognising the critical importance of it to maintain international peace and security.

During a debate on a declaration put forth by Vietnam on the subject of the UN Charter, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin eviscerated charges levelled by Pakistan’s envoy and shot back for peddling a false narrative about New Delhi during a ministerial-level open debate.

Pakistan’s envoy Munir Akram accused India of violating the ceasefire 3,000 times along the Line of Control in 2019.

“One delegation that epitomises the dark arts has yet again displayed its wares by peddling falsehoods earlier today. These we dismiss with disdain", shot back Akbaruddin, adding “My simple response to that delegation, the delegation of Pakistan, is even though it is late, neighbour heal thyself of your malaise. There are no takers here for your malware".

The Pakistani envoy said that India had issued new political maps, laying claim not only to Jammu and Kashmir but Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Munir said “Pakistan does not want war with India. But if attacked, Pakistan will respond resolutely and effectively. The February aerial exchanges were contained due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s gesture to unilaterally return the Indian pilot we captured after shooting down two Indian fighter aircrafts. We may not be fortunate next time, if India initiates another conflict".

Akbaruddin, however, requested the UNSC to address ongoing and future threats to global peace and security.

“It is increasingly acknowledged that the Council faces crises of identity and legitimacy, as well as relevance and performance. The globalisation of terror networks, the weaponisation of new technologies, the inability to counter those resorting to subversive statecraft are showing up the shortcomings of the Council", Akbaruddin said during the debate.

Vietnam, a non-permanent member of the UNSC will assume the rotating presidency this month. The open debate was held ahead of the 75th anniversary of the UN Charter in June 2020.