Register
22:26 GMT +309 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The latest S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile systems, which entered service with the Baltic Fleet air defense system in the Kaliningrad Region

    No Exemptions: US Says India Not Protected Against Sanctions Over S-400 Purchase From Russia

    © Sputnik /
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    206
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107666/51/1076665105.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202001091077991465-no-exemptions-us-says-india-not-protected-against-sanctions-over-s-400-purchase-from-russia/

    As the US continues to try to control the behaviour of its allies and partners around the world with sanctions, some are defying Washington's ultimatums. Namely, Turkey has so far ignored US demands to ditch Russia’s S-400 air defence systems, despite threats of sanctions and the suspension of F-35 deliveries.

    A senior US State Department official made Washington's position clear on India's possible acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence systems during a special briefing by confirming that New Delhi has not been granted any guarantees that it won't be punished with sanctions for making such a purchase. He clarified that India's "particular military status", designated by the US Congress, doesn't serve as an automatic "protection from any sort of sanctions".

    "It’s been reported in different places, mostly outside of the US, that there was an understanding that there’s a blanket waiver. There is not. Congress certainly never designed that or anticipated that, nor did the administration", the official said.

    The State Department official continued by saying that there is no such thing as a blanket application of sanctions when a country buys weaponry from a nation that has been designated as an "adversary" under CAATSA, meaning that India won't automatically fall under sanctions if it buys S-400, although such a possibility remains.

    "There is a case-by-case analysis on where CAATSA sanctions could be applied. CAATSA sanctions also can range in depth as to how deep-cutting and to the who, the entities and the people. And those options are always there", the official elaborated.

    He added that the final decision will depend on whether their purchase poses a threat to US "platforms or technologies". He went on to say that Indian politicians are well aware of how CAATSA sanctions work and of the risks that their country faces by buying S-400s from Russia, bringing up Turkey as "a perfect example".

    Turkey's "Example"

    India is not the first country that Washington has been trying to dissuade from buying Russian weapons. Previously, the US unsuccessfully tried to force Turkey to abandon its December 2017 deal with Russia on S-400 air defence systems by suspending the deliveries of F-35 jets and repeatedly threatening the country with sanctions.

    Military officials work around a Russian transport aircraft, carrying parts of the S-400 air defense systems, after it landed at Murted military airport outside Ankara
    © AP Photo / Turkish Defense Ministry
    Military officials work around a Russian transport aircraft, carrying parts of the S-400 air defense systems, after it landed at Murted military airport outside Ankara

    Ankara has refused to ditch its newly acquired weapons, arguing that they are crucial for national security and that it did not have any other option but to acquire them, as the US had refused to sell Patriots to Turkey when the country needed them. Currently, national security teams from the two countries are trying to find a solution to the bilateral dispute, but Ankara has already ruled out the option of getting rid of the S-400s.

    U.S. President Donald Trump, left, talks to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as they tour the new NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday, July 11, 2018
    © AP Photo / Tatyana Zenkovich
    US Fears Pressure Might Push Turkey Towards Russia, Will Still Sanction It Over S-400s - Report

    Washington justified its pressure, specifically the suspension of F-35 shipments, by claiming that the Russian system could expose the fifth-generation jet's weaknesses to Moscow – something that both Turkey and Russia have ruled out.

    Related:

    US Reportedly 'Catches' S-400's Operating Frequencies in Syria as Russia About to Switch to S-500
    Washington Pitches American Weapons System to India as Alternate to Russia's S-400 Missile Defence
    US Fears Pressure Might Push Turkey Towards Russia, Will Still Sanction It Over S-400s - Report
    'Second to None': Turkey May Seek More S-400s Amid Row With US, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Says
    Snubbing US Concerns, India Reveals Induction Day of First Squadron of Russian-Made S-400s
    Tags:
    sanctions waiver, sanctions, Turkey, US, Russia, India, S-400
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse