Register
19:27 GMT +309 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian police officials

    3 Daesh Module Terrorists Held After Shootout in Indian Capital, Terror Bid Foiled - Police

    © AP Photo / Anupam Nath
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107130/69/1071306964.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202001091077989581-3-daesh-module-terrorists-held-after-shootout-in-indian-capital-terror-bid-foiled-police/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Several intelligence units have been carrying out searches across the country against people associated with terrorist organisations like Daesh* or al-Qaeda* who may be planning to carry out terror attacks in India.

    With the arrest of three suspected terrorists following an exchange of fire, police on Thursday claimed to have busted a Daesh-inspired module planning a terror strike in India’s national capital city.

    According to law enforcement, the terrorists are part of a Tamil Nadu-based Daesh module involving preparation to carry out militant attacks in the country as part of a bid to establish Islamic rule.

    The three were identified as Khaja Moideen (52), Syed Ali Navas (32), and Abdul Samad (28) and hail from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

    On 9 January, specific inputs were received that the absconding terrorists had shifted to Delhi from Nepal and taken a room on rent, as well as had also procured arms and ammunition, said Pramod Singh Kushwaha, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Special Cell.

    “Acting on the inputs a trap was laid near Wazirabad Bridge of Delhi. The police team acted swiftly and apprehended three terrorists from the spot after a brief exchange of fire in the early morning hours”, the officer said.

    Preliminary interrogation has revealed that accused Moideen has links to Daesh (ISIS). He was released on conditional bail in the murder case of K. P. Suresh Kumar, the chief of a religious and cultural organisation in southern India, police said, and he had detailed plans to revive a Daesh network in India.

    The officer also revealed that several rounds of closed-door meetings were organised by Moideen in different hideouts to indoctrinate and also to pledge allegiance to Daesh. They were guided by a foreign-based handler.

    “Khaja Moideen along with Syed Ali Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Abdul Shameem, Thowfiq and Jaffar Ali decided to abscond from their respective places simultaneously. Initially, they divided themselves into two groups of three persons each. Khaja Moideena along with Syed Ali Nawaz and Abdul Samad went to Kathmandu, Nepal after illegally crossing the border with fake documents”, the officer said.

    Police said that after setting up a base in Nepal as a hideout, the terrorists came to Delhi after crossing over from the porous Indo-Nepal border.

    “In Delhi, hideout and weapons were arranged by their foreign based handler through one of his contacts in city”, the police officer said, adding that further questioning is on-going. 

    * terrorist organisations banned in Russia

    Related:

    Indian Anti-Terror Agency Raids Daesh Suspects in Country's South
    India-Nepal Border on High Alert Over Suspected Daesh Infiltration in India’s Uttar Pradesh
    10 Indian ‘Widows’ of Killed Daesh Terrorists Held in Kabul Jail
    Tags:
    terror, Daesh, ISIS, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse