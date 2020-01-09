Drone, Drugs, and Weapons Found in Villages Near Pakistani Border in India’s Amritsar

New Delhi (Sputnik): After reports of Pakistan drones violating Indian airspace in September, federal Home Minister Amit Shah asked security forces guarding the border - the Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal, and the Assam Rifles - to come up with a long-term security plan.

In a recent incident, a large quantity of drugs and weapons, including a drone, were recovered from villages along the international border with Pakistan in the northern Indian state of Punjab’s Amritsar district. After an investigation, police registered a first information report against five smugglers.

The complaint names one Balkar Singh, who is currently serving a sentence in prison. Singh was accused of obtaining heroin and weapon consignments through drones from Pakistani smugglers. Police have booked four of his associates, Paramjeet, Dharaminder, Ajay, and Rahul Chauhan from the neighbouring state of Haryana.

Police interrogated Singh over the matter and received information about the involvement of others in smuggling cases. An FIR has been registered against the five smugglers, says a police official quoted by Indian Hindi news daily.

In the months of October and September, Punjab Police recovered several drones from border villages. It was believed the drones were used to smuggle huge quantities of arms and heroin from Pakistan. The Indian home ministry was informed that Pakistan could be behind the weapons dropped by drones in Punjab in September.