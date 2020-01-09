B-Town's Husky-Voiced Farhan Akhtar Turns 46 and Users Wish 'Politically Incorrect' Actor Happy 2020

New Delhi (Sputnik): Many fans think that Bollywood’s handsome all-rounder Farhan Akhtar has a very poetic vibe about him – with his husky singing, guitar strumming, acting, writing, directing skills, and undeniably sexy physique.

On Thursday, the “master of all trades”, Farhan Akhtar, turned 46 years old, swirling his fans and fam into a whirlwind of excitement.

Son of accomplished lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar and brother of director Zoya Akhtar, whose last project “Gully Boy” was nominated for an Oscar, Farhan is nothing less than Bollywood’s very own royalty.

This birthday, fans are wishing the all-rounder better days in 2020 after Farhan ended 2019 with legal troubles and began 2020 by being brutally trolled on social media.

Wishing you a very happy birthday to multi - talented Star #FarhanAkhtar bhai, wishes you much more success & happiness in the year ahead.

May God bless u. 😘@FarOutAkhtar#HappyBirthdayFarhanAkhtar pic.twitter.com/YSYz0Ksmcg — Dinesh Purohit (@Imdineshpurohit) January 9, 2020

Happy birthday to my director and actor, i am so thankful that who made all my dreams come true i am so grateful to him and thank you for being as you are God bless you on this special day @FarOutAkhtar #HappyBirthdayFarhanAkhtar #FelizCumpleaños #FarhanAkhtar 🎂💕😍 pic.twitter.com/ayFxRAd5PZ — 🦋Stephanie Rodríguez 🦋🇵🇪 (@NathalyStephani) January 9, 2020

Happy happy birthday to an amazing human being! Thank you for being so real, passionate and a fabulous person!!! You are the best ❤️ @FarOutAkhtar #HappyBirthdayFarhanAkhtar #FarhanAkhtar pic.twitter.com/wLyJmLCVZk — Malini Sakhuja (@MaliniSakhuja) January 9, 2020

​Farhan’s sister Zoya, wished her baby brother a happy birthday on Instagram with a throwback picture from his childhood days.

Testifying to his impeccable sense of humour, Farhan replied to Zoya on Instagram, “Thanks Zo. Can you please not use images from my photo shoot last year? I’m a bit taller since then. Thanks. Love you".

On 18 December, Farhan asked Mumbai residents to join a protest rally against the Indian government’s controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from three neighbouring countries, while the NRC allegedly requires Indians to prove their domicile with paperwork.

Farhan’s tweet was chased by a response from a senior police officer, who highlighted that by triggering people to demonstrate, the actor himself had broken the law.

In May 2019, Farhan openly dissed current Member of Parliament Pragya Thakur and urged Indian citizens to not to vote for her. The B-town prince posted quite a sarcastic comment on Thakur on Twitter.

Dear electorate of Bhopal, it’s time for you to save your city from another full-of-gas tragedy. #SayNoToPragya #SayNoToGodse #RememberTheMahatma #ChooseLoveNotHate — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 19, 2019

​Regardless of Farhan’s “more-often-than-not” opinions, Bollywood loves him for his work and contributions to Indian cinema.

Farhan began his career in Bollywood in 2001 and his directorial debut “Dil Chahta Hai” (The Heart Wants) went down as an iconic turning point in the world of Indian movies.

Later in 2009, Farhan appeared on the silver screen for the first time in a movie titled “Rock On” based on the coming together of a broken band. The songs from the “Rock On” album, many of which were written and sung by Farhan himself were pure gold to music fans.

In his career, spanning nearly 20 years, Farhan has acted, written, sung, and directed multiple projects.

In 2017, Farhan and his wife Adhuna Bhabani split up after 16 years of marriage. The couple shares two daughters.

Farhan, who last appeared in “The Sky Is Pink” opposite actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently dating model and video jockey Shibani Dandekar.

The actor will next be seen in a boxing-based movie titled "Toofan" (Storm) in October 2020.