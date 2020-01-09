B-Town's Husky-Voiced Farhan Akhtar Turns 46 and Users Wish 'Politically Incorrect' Actor Happy 2020

On Thursday, the “master of all trades”, Farhan Akhtar, turned 46 years old, swirling his fans and fam into a whirlwind of excitement.
Son of accomplished lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar and brother of director Zoya Akhtar, whose last project “Gully Boy” was nominated for an Oscar, Farhan is nothing less than Bollywood’s very own royalty.
Wishing you a very happy birthday to multi - talented Star #FarhanAkhtar bhai, wishes you much more success & happiness in the year ahead.— Dinesh Purohit (@Imdineshpurohit) January 9, 2020
May God bless u. 😘@FarOutAkhtar#HappyBirthdayFarhanAkhtar pic.twitter.com/YSYz0Ksmcg
Happy Birthday to Man with many talents #farhanakhtar!#farhanakhtar #BollywoodCelebs #farhan #TheSkyIsPink pic.twitter.com/AgtXhBH8tw— CelebKonect (@CelebKonect) January 9, 2020
Happy birthday to my director and actor, i am so thankful that who made all my dreams come true i am so grateful to him and thank you for being as you are God bless you on this special day @FarOutAkhtar #HappyBirthdayFarhanAkhtar #FelizCumpleaños #FarhanAkhtar 🎂💕😍 pic.twitter.com/ayFxRAd5PZ— 🦋Stephanie Rodríguez 🦋🇵🇪 (@NathalyStephani) January 9, 2020
Happy birthday to the truly talented @FarOutAkhtar!#Toofan#HappyBirthdayFarhanAkhtar #FarhanAkhtar pic.twitter.com/vWPPdYIik0— Raghavan Jv (@IamRagbon) January 9, 2020
Happy happy birthday to an amazing human being! Thank you for being so real, passionate and a fabulous person!!! You are the best ❤️ @FarOutAkhtar #HappyBirthdayFarhanAkhtar #FarhanAkhtar pic.twitter.com/wLyJmLCVZk— Malini Sakhuja (@MaliniSakhuja) January 9, 2020
Farhan’s sister Zoya, wished her baby brother a happy birthday on Instagram with a throwback picture from his childhood days.
Testifying to his impeccable sense of humour, Farhan replied to Zoya on Instagram, “Thanks Zo. Can you please not use images from my photo shoot last year? I’m a bit taller since then. Thanks. Love you".
On 18 December, Farhan asked Mumbai residents to join a protest rally against the Indian government’s controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from three neighbouring countries, while the NRC allegedly requires Indians to prove their domicile with paperwork.
Farhan’s tweet was chased by a response from a senior police officer, who highlighted that by triggering people to demonstrate, the actor himself had broken the law.
In May 2019, Farhan openly dissed current Member of Parliament Pragya Thakur and urged Indian citizens to not to vote for her. The B-town prince posted quite a sarcastic comment on Thakur on Twitter.
Dear electorate of Bhopal, it’s time for you to save your city from another full-of-gas tragedy. #SayNoToPragya #SayNoToGodse #RememberTheMahatma #ChooseLoveNotHate— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 19, 2019
Regardless of Farhan’s “more-often-than-not” opinions, Bollywood loves him for his work and contributions to Indian cinema.
Farhan began his career in Bollywood in 2001 and his directorial debut “Dil Chahta Hai” (The Heart Wants) went down as an iconic turning point in the world of Indian movies.
Lots of love and gratitude to those who collaborated in creation and to those who keep its flame burning. Big hug. #18yearsofDCH 🍻 @ritesh_sid @_aamirkhan @realpz #SaifAliKhan @sonalikul #AkshayeKhanna #DimpleKapadia #ravikchandran @suzcapmer @nakulkamte @shankarehsaanloy #JavedAkhtar @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @farahkhankunder @arjunbhasin @avancontractor @bbluntindia
Later in 2009, Farhan appeared on the silver screen for the first time in a movie titled “Rock On” based on the coming together of a broken band. The songs from the “Rock On” album, many of which were written and sung by Farhan himself were pure gold to music fans.
In his career, spanning nearly 20 years, Farhan has acted, written, sung, and directed multiple projects.
In 2017, Farhan and his wife Adhuna Bhabani split up after 16 years of marriage. The couple shares two daughters.
Farhan, who last appeared in “The Sky Is Pink” opposite actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently dating model and video jockey Shibani Dandekar.
Colourful times with @shibanidandekar to celebrate 20 years of designer @payalsinghal .. #lakmefashionweek
The actor will next be seen in a boxing-based movie titled "Toofan" (Storm) in October 2020.
When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing 02/10/2020. Happy to share this exclusive image with you as we dive into the new year. Hope you like it. ❤️ @rakeyshommehra @ritesh_sid @mrunalofficial2016 @hussain.dalal @vjymaurya @shankarehsaanloy @ozajay @excelmovies @romppictures @zeemusiccompany #PareshRawal #JavedAkhtar #AnjumRajabali #AAFilms
