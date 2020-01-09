Day of Fires: Truckload of Cooking Gas Cylinders Bursts into Flames in Modi's Home State - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): It appears to be a day of fires in India. On Thursday morning, a three-storey building went up in flames in the national capital, killing one person. Over the past month, more than 50 people have lost their lives in Delhi due to fires.

In yet another incident in Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a truck carrying liquefied petroleum cylinders tumbled down and caught fire in Surat after colliding with another one on Thursday morning, resulting in multiple explosions. There were no casualties.

“A school bus carrying around 25 children was also caught in the grip of the exploded truck, but they were safely evacuated before it became engulfed in flames. The fire has been doused and no injuries have been reported in the fire", an official said.

A video of the explosions is making the rounds on social media in which loud explosions can be heard.

​In a third incident on Thursday, a fire broke out at a state-run hospital in Noida, on the outskirts of Delhi. The blaze erupted in the basement of the hospital run by the Employees State Insurance Corporation. The hospital administration had to evacuate patients to safety.

​Fire officials in Noida could not immediately explain the cause of blaze, but confirmed there were no casualties.