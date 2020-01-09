One Dead in Massive Fire at Paper Factory in New Delhi - Photo, Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): India's national capital Delhi has witnessed several major fires over the past month. These incidents often occur due to violations of statutory laws and negligence. More than 50 people have lost their lives in these recent accidents.

One person died after a massive blaze broke out at a printing press in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Thursday. The fire erupted in the Patparganj industrial area of eastern Delhi. As many as 32 fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

“We received a call at around 2:38 a.m. local time and fire tenders were rushed to the spot", said a senior fire official. He also said one person had been rescued and rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his burn injuries.

The fire has engulfed the ground, first, and second floors of the building.

“Due to presence of chemical for printing material, the fire spread in no time", the fire official added.

Massive Fire Breaks out at Paper Factory in Delhi's Patparganj Area © Sputnik /

Efforts are on to control the fire. This is the third such industrial fire in the national capital in one month. As many as 43 labourers died in a crowded trading hub in North Central Delhi in an unauthorised manufacturing unit.

Last year, the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) had listed 51,837 units operating from non-conforming/residential areas.

In December 2019, Delhi’s three civic bodies had found 11,972 industries running in non-conforming areas.