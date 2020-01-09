New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s terror combat National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been carrying out searches in southern India’s Tamil Nadu state against people associated with terrorist organisations like Daesh or Al-Qaeda who may be planning to carry out terror attacks in India.

India’s anti-terror probe agency NIA on Wednesday submitted a charge sheet in relation to the “Ansarulla terror module” case of Tamil Nadu state, involving preparations to carry out militant attacks in the country as part of a bid to establish Islamic rule.

In the charge sheet, the agency has mentioned that the accused in the case were conducting religious classes and propagating violent Jihad (religious extremism).

“This module was carrying religious classes and was teaching violent Jihad to prepare them for carrying out war against the government of India. They were being funded by many Islamic terror groups,” said a senior official of NIA.

The official said they have named 11 accused in the charge sheet, with most of them already in the agency’s custody. “We have been carrying searches in the past related to these modules in order to curb them.”

This case is related to the arrest of 16 accused and their associates from Tamil Nadu state who had conspired and were preparing to wage war against the Government of India by forming the terrorist group Ansarulla.

The NIA registered a case on 9 July under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

It is alleged that the accused persons and their associates had collected funds as a part of preparation to carry out terrorist attacks in India with an intention to establish Islamic rule in the country.