No Arrest Yet But Cops on Verge of Cracking Indian Varsity Violence Case

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Delhi Police have faced widespread condemnation for their perceived inaction during a rampage at one of the country's top universities on 5 January, when unidentified masked men and women entered the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and physically assaulted students and teachers.

The Delhi Police have got vital leads on the identities of masked people who attacked the students inside India’s premier Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday and even vandalised the campus with batons, government sources have revealed.

“We have asked them for reports and officials have got vital leads and they are on a verge cracking the case,” said one government official while requesting anonymity.

The official said the cops are on their toes and working towards solving the case, while some of the accused have already been identified.

Delhi Police is using face detection technology to identify possible suspects. They have even issued public notice asking the public to share information such as messages or videos of the violence inside the campus related to the case.

Delhi Police have received as many as 11 new complaints related to the violence which took place on Sunday. The complaints will be monitored by the Crime Branch, which is investigating Sunday’s violence.

The varsity’s administration has asked the cops to monitor the situation inside the campus, following which they have been deployed in plain clothes inside the campus while security is already present in uniform outside the confines of JNU.

Several students and teachers at JNU were injured when unidentified masked men attacked them on campus on 5 January. Over two dozen people were admitted to hospitals. At least several of them were seriously injured during the attack, including Aishe Ghosh, the JNU students union leader. JNU students have been staging a protest for the last few weeks against a university fee hike and have made various other demands.