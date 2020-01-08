Bihar Shelter Home Scandal: India’s Top Probe Agency Finds No Resident Was Killed

New Delhi (Sputnik): In 2018, reports claimed that around 35 girls were sexually exploited and 11 of them were allegedly murdered at an NGO-run shelter home in India’s Bihar after bundles of bones were found. The case had triggered nationwide outrage and India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probed it.

Investigating the alleged deaths of girls at a shelter home in the state of Bihar where human skeletons were found, the CBI informed the apex court that they have found all 35 of the missing girls alive and the skeletons were not of any of the shelter home girls.

India’s top law officer Attorney General K.K. Venugopal, appearing for the CBI, said there was no evidence of murder of children at the shelter home.

“We have filed the charge sheet on the investigation done on rape and murder of children. During the investigation, two skeletons were recovered. However, the forensic team found that they were of a man and a woman", said Venugopal.

He also informed the court that the agency has tracked down the children who were said to have been murdered and found all of them alive, giving a clean sheet to the main accused Brajesh Thakur in the alleged murder of the shelter home girls.

The apex court has accepted the status report of the probe agency, suggesting that the investigation into the Shelter Home Scandal will continue regarding other aspects of the case.

In Bihar, some media reports had claimed that social workers from political parties used to force young girls, living in these shelter homes, to dance to vulgar songs. There were reports of the girls being raped then murdered as well.