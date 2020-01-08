One Civilian Injured in Grenade Attack on Indian Security Forces in Srinagar

New Delhi (Sputnik): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were attacked in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar at Habak Chowk on Wednesday. In early January, a grenade was hurled at CRPF personnel in the Kawdara locality in Srinagar, resulting in injuries to a 16-year-old boy.

Suspected terrorists targeted CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s capital city of Srinagar by hurling a grenade at Habak Chowk, leaving one injured on Wednesday. It was the second attack this month targeting security personnel.

Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation following the attack. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

The grenade blast occurred 15 to 20 metres from the position of 115 Battalion CRPF troops at 0813 Hours, an official statement said. However, no CRPF personnel were wounded.

The grenade was lobbed over the wall from inside Kashmir University, sources were quoted as saying by the news website India Today.

Security forces have been deployed heavily in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019, when the state was stripped of its special status, which had been provided for over seven decades under Article 370. The state has been bifurcated into two federally administered territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.