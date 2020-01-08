Smoke From Australian Wildfires Reaches Southern Brazil – Meteorologists

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Smoke from devastating bushfires in Australia that have led to the death of over two dozen people has reached southern Brazil, according to the Brazilian Metsul Meteorologia company.

"Smoke from the Australian fires is beginning to arrive in the northwest of Rio Grande do Sul [Brazil’s southernmost state]," Metsul tweeted on Tuesday.

On Monday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledged to allocate 2 billion Australian dollars ($1.4 billion) to help his fire-hit country through the newly-established National Bushfire Recovery Agency.

The Australian prime minister specified that this new commitment would come in addition to the government's emergency and disaster payments and support for volunteer firefighters.

Wildfires started burning in Australia in September of last year. In the last few weeks, hot and dry weather has contributed to the rapid spread of bushfires, which have claimed at least 25 lives and have destroyed almost 2,000 homes.

This week, US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered Australia help in the fight against bushfires.