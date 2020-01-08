Register
09:14 GMT +308 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    People walk inside a partially damaged library of the Jamia Millia Islamia university after police entered the university campus on the previous day, following a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 16, 2019

    With Frequent Campus Violence, Academic Future in Dark at India's Premier Universities

    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s premier universities like Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMIU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have been witnessing constant violence in recent months, either due to fee hikes or a controversial citizenship law.

    With three leading universities in India recently witnessing violence at its campuses, many students and their parents have turned skeptical about these universities being their choice for higher education.

    Burning Issues Affecting Life at Leading Universities

    Students and instructors were brutally attacked by unidentified masked men at Delhi’s premier university Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening. Students at the university have been protesting for quite some time against a recent fee hike. The protest has disrupted classes and now the latest violence has forced some students to leave the campus again.

    At Jamia Milia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University, student-police clashes were witnessed as students protested against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Following the violence, universities immediately declared a winter break. The students inside classrooms, libraries, and hostels became the target of the violence that erupted.

    State of Affairs Disappoints Students

    The violence inside campuses has disturbed the mind-set of the students who enrolled in these premier education institutes for a brighter future.

    Noushad MK, Ph.D scholar in Discrimination and Exclusion studies at JNU, said due to the fee hike issue, people have been staging sit-in protests.

    “When we were growing up, JNU was considered to be a top university and we all were very ambitious to get admission here. If you see, top leaders have passed out from this university but now all I see is attacks on each other, protests and marches turning ugly", he said.

    He further said that even sitting in the library has become difficult because one doesn’t know when he or she might get attacked.

    Students claim that their parents are in constant fear because of the lack of safety inside the campus.

    “After what happened inside our (Jamia) campus, I got a call from my parents who asked me to pack my belongings and come back home because they were so worried about my security. If a person is not safe inside his own varsity campus, then where should he go?” said Sadia Sheikh, a student of Mass Communication at Jamia Milia Islamia University.

    Parental Concern About Their children and Life at universities

    The violence at these universities has instilled a sense of fear among parents, who are now pondering whether to send their children to public universities or not.

    “Indian parents always want their kids to get admissions in these premier universities. However, with constant violence and disturbance, we would prefer to send our kids to private universities. We are not left with any other option", said Manoj Kataria, Treasurer of the Parents Association in the National Capital Region.

    According to reports, over 500 students have been injured in these protests.

    From police entering the campus and brutally attacking the students to endless protests, students at JMIU and AMU have been standing tall against a recent law passed by the government. JNU is witnessing clashes among their student political ideologies (ABVP and left) and have been clashing among themselves.

    The attacks on the students have taken a political turn as the protests have been joined by several leaders who have extended their support for them.

    Tags:
    clashes, fear, students, violence, Jawaharlal Nehru University, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Draft Deniers
    Daft Draft
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse