The K-Pop boy band SF9 (shortened from Sensational Feeling 9), consisting of nine members, released its first full regular album 'First Collection' on 7 January. The group celebrated the release with a showcase.
On the first day of release, more than 30,000 copies of the album were sold, according to the Hanteo Chart. The group even broke its own record as its previous release - the EP 'RMP' - sold 27,000 copies on its first week.
A music video for the title track of the album "Good Guy" was dropped on 5 January and got an amazing 6 million views in two days after release.
Several K-pop stars and South Korean celebrities supported the comeback of the band, including EXO Chanyeol, Eric Nam, and rapper Din Din.
☺️EXO's Chanyeol, Eric Nam, & DinDin giving support to SF9's comeback album 'FIRST COLLECTION' through their Instagram story~ #SF9 #에스에프나인 #1ST_ALBUM #FIRSTCOLLECTION #GoodGuy #굿가이 #Good_Guy의_정석_SF9 @SF9official pic.twitter.com/5usQ3ASHOg— Holy_Lime (@SF9_Unofficial) January 7, 2020
Fantasy (the official name of the fandom) count all the records and support the band at all costs.
6 million views mv— take my soul dawon (@shefangurlalot) January 7, 2020
top 100 in korean digital charts
30k album sales
THEY GOT WHAT THE DESERVES @SF9official #SF9_GOOD_GUY pic.twitter.com/N21anKpdeT
As of 10PM KST, the views for Good Guy is— SF9 PROMO // #GoodGuy (@SF9PROMO) January 7, 2020
FNC: 6,096,605
1theK: 549,305
Total: 6,645,910
We have 2 hours left until our 48 hour mark
FNC: https://t.co/Pi5vruhVq4
1theK: https://t.co/AKg2zKi5OT@SF9official #SF9_GOOD_GUY#에스에프나인_굿가이
SF9 running around on stage because they ranked #58 on the charts (melon) and also hit high on genie is the one and only reason why i want to give them everything in this world pic.twitter.com/QiwYRzpmZ4— chani’s social media assistant (@crystmess) January 7, 2020
