The K-Pop boy band SF9 (shortened from Sensational Feeling 9), consisting of nine members, released its first full regular album 'First Collection' on 7 January. The group celebrated the release with a showcase.

On the first day of release, more than 30,000 copies of the album were sold, according to the Hanteo Chart. The group even broke its own record as its previous release - the EP 'RMP' - sold 27,000 copies on its first week.

A music video for the title track of the album "Good Guy" was dropped on 5 January and got an amazing 6 million views in two days after release.

Several K-pop stars and South Korean celebrities supported the comeback of the band, including EXO Chanyeol, Eric Nam, and rapper Din Din.

​Fantasy (the official name of the fandom) count all the records and support the band at all costs.

