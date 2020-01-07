New Delhi (Sputnik): With the largest population of experimental and tech-savvy millennials in the world, India has emerged as a hotbed for global technology players. And due to its population of over 1.37 billion, the country has a diverse and fertile market for all sorts of products.

Japanese camera majors Canon and Nikon – which already enjoy great popularity among the photography communities in India, have announced new products for the country.

Canon has launched the next series of its flagship Electro-Optical System (EOS) camera, the EOS-1D X Mark III, priced at $8.018 approx.

Canon’s latest masterpiece is here ,that will revolutionize digital imaging. The price of EOS - 1D X Mark III is INR 575 995.00/U inclusive of all taxes. Including 512 GB CF Express Card and Reader.

To Know more visit: https://t.co/ChPX0cXzcI pic.twitter.com/AXZpH9jdNq — CANON India (@Canon_India) January 7, 2020

​Nikon’s latest product is called the “FX-format D780” camera launched with a starting price of $2,770.

The D780 helps you stay nimble and seize every photo opportunity. Thanks to powerful tracking performance in viewfinder shooting and new hybrid AF system in live view shooting, this is the perfect camera for those on the move. Precision awaits in the D780: https://t.co/tUtD8j7kn8 pic.twitter.com/ktIY327Rzh — Nikon India Official (@NikonIndia) January 7, 2020

​While the latest Canon camera is targeted at photographers covering segments such as wedding, wildlife, fashion, sports and filmmaking, Nikon's offering comes with higher focus accuracy, optimisation in operation layout and ergonomics aimed to provide comfort to camera operators.

With the new launches, both companies expect to witness a surge in sales from India.

Fighting the current economic slump and keeping in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of a $5 trillion economy by 2025, India is moving to becoming a key market for global technology giants.

Major companies including Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google have been investing and plan to expand their portfolios in India.