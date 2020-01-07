Katy Perry Dazzles Vogue's Latest Issue Posing in Different Locations in India

The singer, who is known for her fondness for India has glammed-up the January 2020 issue of popular monthly fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue, posing at iconic Indian locations including the Mumbai-based Gateway of India and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST).
Vogue India on Tuesday released pictures on its official Instagram account, flashing Katy in dramatic colourful attires made out of upcycled and recycled materials in a bid to promote the cause of planet conservation.
Gateway to a new world. Katy Perry in an archival Moschino dress at Mukesh Mills.
Katy Perry in cruelty free and vegan dress and shoes.
The pictures also showed the vegan sensation posing in random locations surrounded by the “desi” essence of India portrayed via traditional dancers and street-food vendors in the background.
Katy Perry in a dress by Richard Quinn. The prints are made in-house from a printer that uses less water and gives out minimal waste.
A riot of colour. Katy Perry wears a Ronald van der Kemp dress made from 98% repurposed materials. This rainbow hued fringe gown is made from tubes of leftover vintage printed silk. Location courtesy: Mukesh Mills
Katy Perry in a top by Versace and upcycled patola skirt with neon polymer detail by Amit Aggarwal.
Katy Perry in a Manish Arora dress crafted from leftover fabrics from previous collections. Location courtesy: Mukesh Mills
Famous Indian stylist and Fashion Director at Vogue India Anaita Shroff Adajania styled the pop-icon in clothes and accessories created by Indian designers including Manish Arora, Swapna Mehta and Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla among others.
Last week, Katy herself posted some pictures from her India shoot for her 88.3 million followers on Instagram.
You screamt I screamt 🍨
The Marigold Effect 🧡
Katy’s association with India goes way back. In 2009, then 35-years old British comedian Russell Brand proposed to Katy who was 25 years at the time in front of India’s white marbled wonder – the Taj Mahal in Agra. In 2010, Katy tied the knot with Brand in an intimate ceremony at Rajasthan’s Ranthambore – which is famous for its tiger reserve and dense forests.
Even though Katy’s marriage with Brand lasted just 14 months, the singer’s love for India remained intact.
In November, Indian director Karan Johar hosted a star-studded party for Katy and “Scared to be lonely” singer Dua Lipa, who also performed at the OnePlus Music Festival.
At the time, Katy hinted to her fans that she could soon consider possible collaborations with Bollywood celebs.
