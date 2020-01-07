Katy Perry Dazzles Vogue's Latest Issue Posing in Different Locations in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): In November, International pop star Katy Perry made her fourth trip to India to perform at a music festival in Mumbai hosted by Chinese smartphone-maker OnePlus.

The singer, who is known for her fondness for India has glammed-up the January 2020 issue of popular monthly fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue, posing at iconic Indian locations including the Mumbai-based Gateway of India and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST).

Vogue India on Tuesday released pictures on its official Instagram account, flashing Katy in dramatic colourful attires made out of upcycled and recycled materials in a bid to promote the cause of planet conservation.

The pictures also showed the vegan sensation posing in random locations surrounded by the “desi” essence of India portrayed via traditional dancers and street-food vendors in the background.

Famous Indian stylist and Fashion Director at Vogue India Anaita Shroff Adajania styled the pop-icon in clothes and accessories created by Indian designers including Manish Arora, Swapna Mehta and Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla among others.

Last week, Katy herself posted some pictures from her India shoot for her 88.3 million followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram The Marigold Effect 🧡 @vogueindia Jan 2020 Story link in bio A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jan 1, 2020 at 11:18pm PST

Katy’s association with India goes way back. In 2009, then 35-years old British comedian Russell Brand proposed to Katy who was 25 years at the time in front of India’s white marbled wonder – the Taj Mahal in Agra. In 2010, Katy tied the knot with Brand in an intimate ceremony at Rajasthan’s Ranthambore – which is famous for its tiger reserve and dense forests.

Even though Katy’s marriage with Brand lasted just 14 months, the singer’s love for India remained intact.

In November, Indian director Karan Johar hosted a star-studded party for Katy and “Scared to be lonely” singer Dua Lipa, who also performed at the OnePlus Music Festival.

At the time, Katy hinted to her fans that she could soon consider possible collaborations with Bollywood celebs.