Thunder Guy From The Avengers Donates One Million to Battle Australia's Bushfires

Australia has been suffering from raging bushfires since September 2019 with at least 14 million acres of land being burned to ashes; dozens of people and hundreds of millions of animals have been killed and over 1,200 homes have been destroyed.

Star of The Avengers and Thor franchises Chris Hemsworth has donated one million dollars to Australian firefighters and residents affected by raging bushfires.

In his Instagram statement, the 36-year-old star has called on people to join the efforts and support Australia in battling horrific devastation.

Mr Hemsworth's donation comes as a fundraiser organised by comedian Celeste Barber last Friday smashed its goal of $40 million earlier on Tuesday.

The famous Thor is not the first celebrity to pledge his money to the relief efforts. Previously, US singer Pink donated $500,000, another half-million dollars donation came from Australian actress Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, while the billionaire Packer family pledged $5 million support.

Devastating bushfires that have been raging in Australia since September 2019 have burnt over 14 million acres of forest, destroying animal habitats, plant species and homes. So far, the death toll has reached 23, prompting the country's authorities to deploy some 3,000 reservists from the Australian Defence Forces (ADF) to assist battling the fires.