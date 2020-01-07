Thunder Guy From The Avengers Donates One Million to Battle Australia's Bushfires

Star of The Avengers and Thor franchises Chris Hemsworth has donated one million dollars to Australian firefighters and residents affected by raging bushfires.
In his Instagram statement, the 36-year-old star has called on people to join the efforts and support Australia in battling horrific devastation.
Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. In my bio I’ve added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time. Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya.
Mr Hemsworth's donation comes as a fundraiser organised by comedian Celeste Barber last Friday smashed its goal of $40 million earlier on Tuesday.
Devastating bushfires that have been raging in Australia since September 2019 have burnt over 14 million acres of forest, destroying animal habitats, plant species and homes. So far, the death toll has reached 23, prompting the country's authorities to deploy some 3,000 reservists from the Australian Defence Forces (ADF) to assist battling the fires.
