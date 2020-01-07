New Delhi (Sputnik): According to the latest report by India’s National Crime Records Bureau, the Indian capital city saw 1,050 crimes per 100,000 of the city’s population, which is four times the national average of 238.

A video footage showing four hoodlums robbing a man in Delhi has surfaced on social media, raising questions about the law and order situation in the Indian capital.

The criminals can be seen walking towards the man in a car with pistols in their hands and snatching his belongings just as he was about to leave. They fired two rounds in the air. The incident was recorded on CCTV. Police are now looking for the four men with the help of the footage.

#WATCH Four unidentified men caught on camera robbing a man in Delhi's Tilak Nagar yesterday pic.twitter.com/KeSHMdpd8I — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

​The video shows one of the culprits suddenly opening the car’s door and keeping the man at gunpoint, while others wait outside with guns. Two accomplices also arrive. After robbing the victim, the four men can be seen pointing towards the CCTV cameras as they flee the area.

The incident occurred on Monday, however, the video only surfaced on social media on Tuesday.