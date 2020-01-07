'Hotbed of Anti-National Activities': Hindu Outfit Claims Responsibility for JNU Attack

New Delhi (Sputnik): Ever since the rod-wielding masked attackers went on the rampage in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, injuring several students and teachers, a volley of allegations have been exchanged between opposing political parties and their student affiliates.

The President of Hindu Raksha Dal, a little known right-wing outfit, has claimed responsibility for the attack on the campus of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on 5 January.

In a video circulating on Twitter, the leader of the outfit Pinky Chaudhary claimed that volunteers of the organisation barged into the university and carried out the attacks on 5 August as students of the university were taking part in anti-national and anti-Hindu activities.

Pinky Chaudhary has taken responsibility for the violence in JNU.#IStandwithAnuragKashyap

pic.twitter.com/PGdk8mW7Ld — Irfan ˗ˏˋ 🚀 ˎˊ˗ (@simplyirfan) January 6, 2020

“JNU is a hub of communists from many years and we won’t tolerate such hubs. They are abusing our religion and our country. Their attitude towards our religion is anti-national. In future, too, we will take similar action in other universities if someone would indulge in anti-national activities,” Chaudhary said in the video.

“Hindu Rakhsha Dal takes the responsibility for the action taken in the JNU University. Those who cannot come forward to take such steps for their motherland, they have to right to stay in the country,” he added.

No action has, however, been taken by police yet over the confession of Chaudhary. Several social media regulars expressed concern over the claim in the video footage, which has gone viral. Some also felt that it could just be a bait to divert the attention of police and people from the actual culprits.

This gunda from the Hindu Rashtra Dal proudly claims that he was behind the brutal attack by masked goons on JNU students & teachers. Yet @DelhiPolice does not arrest him. Is anyone still in doubt of who were the attackers & their patrons in Police & govt? https://t.co/BhYbeijG10 — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) January 7, 2020 This gunda from the Hindu Rashtra Dal proudly claims that he was behind the brutal attack by masked goons on JNU students & teachers. Yet @DelhiPolice does not arrest him. Is anyone still in doubt of who were the attackers & their patrons in Police & govt? https://t.co/qRxug4X8Gu — Dr. Satya Prakash Dubey (@SatyaPrakashDu5) January 7, 2020 Where from suddenly some Hindu Rashtra Dal is coming? Just to save ABVP? What abt ABVP student office bearers involved in d mask wearing attack? If SCdoes its job many Institutions like police would hesitate to take partisan stand. This is free for all situation. Law not enforced — Soumdaram (@Soumdaram1) January 7, 2020

The confession video of Hindu Raksha Dal has come as the Crime Branch team of Delhi police has begun an investigation into the incident that left around 30 students, teachers and guards of the university injured.

Police are using face recognition software to identify the masked men in the video footage of the incident and scurrying WhatsApp messages exchanged by students during the incident to zero down the real culprits.

The police have also registered a complaint against JNU students' union leader Aishe Ghosh, who was badly injured during the attacks, and several others for vandalising the university properties and attacking security guards.

The violence had triggered sharp reactions from students across India, celebrities, and activists. Protests were also witnessed in various universities and cities as people condemned the violence inside the campus.