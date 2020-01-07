Delhi Police Receive Complaint Against Attacked JNU Student Union Leader for Alleged Vandalism

New Delhi (Sputnik): Police in the Indian capital faced widespread condemnation for their perceived inaction during a rampage at one of the country's top universities on 5 January when unidentified masked men and women entered the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University and physically assaulted students and teachers.

The Delhi Police have registered a case against Jawaharlal Nehru University students union (JNUSU) leader Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for allegedly vandalising the university server room and attacking security guards on 4 January, a day before Ghosh and dozens of others, including professors were grievously attacked by unidentified people.

According to police, they received a complaint from the varsity’s administration that masked people led by Ghosh entered the communication and information premises on Saturday and damaged the computer servers and even attacked the students.

However, the JNUSU has claimed that the university used unmasked men to destroy the servers and attack the students.

The administration revealed that incident of damaging the computer systems was related to a recent fee hike issue and students were being stopped from registering for the forthcoming semester.

According to reports, a video of a group of unmasked men carrying iron rods and sticks near the server room had also gone viral on Saturday, and in which Ghosh was allegedly seen leading the attackers.

“We have sent the video for forensic check and further action will be taken as per the findings,” said a senior police official of Delhi police.

Several students and teachers at Jawaharlal Nehru University were injured when unidentified masked men attacked them on campus on 5 January. Over two dozen people were admitted to hospitals. At least several of them were seriously injured including Ghosh during attacks by masked men and women, who attacked them with iron rods and sticks.

Students at JNU have been protesting against a fee hike for the last months of 2019. After resumption of classes post-winter break, the situation again become tense on the campus, as a section of students protested against a new semester registration process, without resolving the fee issue.