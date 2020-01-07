One Suspected Terrorist Killed in Gun Battle with Security Forces in Indian Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s restive Kashmir region has witnessed considerably fewer incidents of violence since the federal government revoked Article 370 in early August, 2019, which had granted quasi-autonomous status to the erstwhile state. However, there were a few gun fights between militants and security forces in Kashmir.

On Tuesday, a suspected armed terrorist was killed in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district, Kashmir Police announced on Twitter.

This has come after two Indian army soldiers were killed in an encounter with suspected Pakistani infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) that separates both countries in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

The suspect was killed following a gunfight which has been underway between the security forces in the valley and terrorists, confirmed Jammu and Kashmir police.

The security forces have also recovered arms and ammunition from the alleged militant, who has been identified as Zahid Hassan Gadhanji of Arwani town in Anantnag district.

According to sources, 1 Pistol, 1 magazine, 6 live rds and 1 Grenade has been recovered from the body of the terrorist neutralised today.

In the evening between 31 December and 1 January, two Indian soldiers were killed during cordon and search operation in Nowshera sector. The infiltrators were reportedly intercepted in a forest area as they were attempting to enter India from the Pakistan-controlled section of Kashmir.