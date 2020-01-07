6.4-Magnitude Quake Hits Southwest of Indonesia's Aceh Province - Meteorology and Geophysics Agency

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake was registered on 7 January southwest of Indonesia's Aceh province, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) said.

The epicentre was located at a depth of 20 km, 16 km SSW of Sinabang, Indonesia.

​There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties due to the earthquake.

​In November last year, two earthquakes were registered in Indonesia of 7.4 magnitude on 14 November and 6.1 magnitude on 23 November.

Indonesia is part of the "Pacific Ring of Fire," a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is a seismic zone, known for its powerful earthquakes.