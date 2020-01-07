6.4-Magnitude Quake Hits Southwest of Indonesia's Aceh Province - Meteorology and Geophysics Agency

The epicentre was located at a depth of 20 km, 16 km SSW of Sinabang, Indonesia.
#Gempa Mag:6.4, 07-Jan-20 13:05:18 WIB, Lok:2.29 LU,96.24 BT (24 km BaratDaya SINABANG-ACEH), Kedalaman:13 Km, tidak berpotensi tsunami #BMKG— BMKG (@infoBMKG) January 7, 2020
There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties due to the earthquake.
Significant #earthquake #Indonesia: magnitude 6.2, 16km SSW of Sinabang, Indonesia, depth: 20 km https://t.co/es7YzOP7AX pic.twitter.com/OCZRDzH9nZ— Earthquakes Today (@eqtoday) January 7, 2020
In November last year, two earthquakes were registered in Indonesia of 7.4 magnitude on 14 November and 6.1 magnitude on 23 November.
Indonesia is part of the "Pacific Ring of Fire," a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is a seismic zone, known for its powerful earthquakes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)