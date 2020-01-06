Indian State Minister Says ‘We Are Yet to Fill Our Pockets’, Gets Lampooned

New Delhi (Sputnik): Maharashtra's Uddhav Thackeray-led government recently extended its cabinet, with its partner Congress’ legislator Yashomati Thakur being made Women and Child Development Minister. The government came to power in November following a post-poll alliance with Congress and Nationalist Congress.

Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur on Monday stoked a controversy when she said that her government has just come to power and they are yet to fill their pockets.

The incident occurred at a public rally, where Thakur, who was recently sworn-in as minister as part of the Maharashtra cabinet expansion last Monday was speaking in Amravati city.

“You all know that all kinds of games have been played before. Earlier our government was not there and now when we have sworn- in, but have not filled our pockets so far. Opposition people have a lot of money and their pockets are very deep," she said during her speech in Amravati on 30 December.

#WATCH Maharashtra Minister Yashomati Thakur in Washim: Our govt was not in power till now. But now I have taken oath as the State Minister. We are yet to fill our pockets. #Maharashtra (04.01.2020) pic.twitter.com/1AHE3LTBe1 — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

Thakur, who seems to have taken the moral “Honesty is the best policy” rather seriously, is being heavily trolled by social media users.

While some said they are not amused by the fact and others took a dig at her for her "honesty".

Now this is called 'Honesty' 😂😂 — Lagbhag Raaz (@i_Raaaz) January 6, 2020

At least this lady is truthful !! Has guts to say she is there to make business and make money !! @OfficeofUT don’t have guts ! His team which he announced 60% are chor and money swindler and fraud Biggest fraud is Ajit pawar. !! — anilsinha (@anilsin01729308) January 6, 2020

Congress minister #yashomatithakur of #maharashtracabinet has shamelessly admitted in public that they are in the Govt. to loot the public money. — Vijay (@vijaysdabade) January 6, 2020 #Breaking | Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister makes a shocking comment while addressing a rally.

‘We didn't have a Govt before but now we have taken the oath. We are yet to fill our pockets’, says Yashomati Thakur.



TIMES NOW’s Megha Prasad with details. pic.twitter.com/Sxd8KqtiGi — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 5, 2020

However, Thakur later clarified saying she has misinterpreted and misquoted.

“Is it a fashion to misinterpret people? I said that those who have run the government so far have money. We do not have money,” Thakur said while alleging that someone tampered with the video and misquoted her.

Bharatiya Janata Party also filed a complaint with the election commission against Thakur for allegedly carrying out corrupt practices to lure voters during the election campaign.

On 28 November, Shiv Sena chief Thackeray took the oath as teh 19th chief minister of Maharashtra state after being elected as leader of the newly formed post-poll coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which is led by Shiv Sena with Congress and Nationalist Congress as its coalition partners.