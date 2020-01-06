Eight Injured in Massive Fire in Building of India's Financial Capital Mumbai - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): A major, level-3 fire broke out in a residential-cum-commercial complex in India’s financial capital Mumbai in western Maharashtra, with a portion of the building collapsing after the blaze erupted.

Eight people, including a two-year-old, were injured in the fire that broke out around 9:15 am in the cloth godown on the ground floor and engulfed a leather store of the first floor of the China Building in Kamathipura. More than 10 fire fighters were deployed to douse the fire.

Among those injured, a 70-year-old woman was reported to be in critical condition.

According to Chief Fire Officer P S Rahangdale, the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installations, household articles, a leather godown on the first floor and a cloth godown on the ground floor.

A fire erupted today morning in a building at Kamathipura area in Nagpada. Five persons are injured in the blaze. Four fire engines at spot.

Huge cloud of fumes spewed from the building, engulfing the Mumbai sky.

Five injured after a fire broke out in a building at Kamathipura Nagpada in Mumbai.

4 fire engines fighting the fire in China Building on R.S. Nimkar Road in Kamathipura, Mumbai. Fire was reported at 9.16 this morning in Baghdadi compound, behind Shukla estate. Fire has spread to level-2. No injuries reported as yet, but 2 ambulances on the spot.

Five injured after a fire broke out in a building at Kamathipura (Nagpada) in Mumbai



(Photos by @pratikchorge00/HT) pic.twitter.com/9fUPGkrFZ6 — HTMumbai (@HTMumbai) January 6, 2020

In December alone, three major incidents of fire were reported in the city. Though no lives was lost, properties worth several millions were gutted.