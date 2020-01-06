Indian Security Forces Arrest Five Pakistanis for 'Drug Smuggling' - Video

The Indian Coast Guard, the country’s smallest armed force, which protects the country’s maritime interests and enforces maritime law, have detained at least five Pakistani nationals on board a boat at mid-sea off Gujarat coast in a joint operation with Gujarat Police on Monday morning.
#IndianCoastGuard #Gujarat #JointOps ATS confiscated 35 pkts heroin #Pakistani boat #JamJam abt 175 crores in international market. 05 Pak Nationals apprehended. Interrogation is in progress jointly by all agencies. @IndiaCoastGuard@SpokespersonMoD @PTI_News@ANI @DDNewsLive pic.twitter.com/R7SIny7ZwY— PRO Defence Gandhinagar (@DefencePRO_Guj) January 6, 2020
The coast guard claimed these Pakistanis were trying to smuggle drugs into the state.
“Anti-terrorism squad confiscated 35 packets heroin from a Pakistani boat JamJam worth about 175 crores INR (approx. 24 million in international market),” the police said.
The operation was conducted in the early morning in the Arabian Sea and by the Police's Special Operation Group, th eGujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Indian Coast Guard, police said.
#IndianCoastGuard More visuals 35 kg contraband heroin catch. #Pak Boat #Jamjam @IndiaCoastGuard @SpokespersonMoD @airnewsalerts @DDNewsLive https://t.co/SWO3Wo0f9H pic.twitter.com/XijFumxXBx— PRO Defence Gandhinagar (@DefencePRO_Guj) January 6, 2020
An interrogation is in progress, and is being pursued jointly by all relevant agencies, while a forensics team has been examining the contraband and determining its type.
