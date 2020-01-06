Indian Security Forces Arrest Five Pakistanis for 'Drug Smuggling' - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): In the last five years, the Indian Coast Guard had reportedly apprehended narcotics and other Psychotrophic Substances worth over $925 million. Most of these cases were from the seacoast in western Gujarat or Rajasthan, which shares international border between India and Pakistan.

The Indian Coast Guard, the country’s smallest armed force, which protects the country’s maritime interests and enforces maritime law, have detained at least five Pakistani nationals on board a boat at mid-sea off Gujarat coast in a joint operation with Gujarat Police on Monday morning.

The coast guard claimed these Pakistanis were trying to smuggle drugs into the state.

“Anti-terrorism squad confiscated 35 packets heroin from a Pakistani boat JamJam worth about 175 crores INR (approx. 24 million in international market),” the police said.

The operation was conducted in the early morning in the Arabian Sea and by the Police's Special Operation Group, th eGujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Indian Coast Guard, police said.

An interrogation is in progress, and is being pursued jointly by all relevant agencies, while a forensics team has been examining the contraband and determining its type.