Bollywood Stars Skip Out on Lacklustre Pro-CAA Event in Mumbai Hosted by India's BJP

New Delhi (Sputnik): In the wake of widespread protests across India over a controversial Citizenship Law enacted in early December, Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started reaching out to influential members of society to explain its stance on the new rule and immigration policy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organized an outreach programme to rope in India’s Bollywood celebrities on Sunday to curb the circulation of misinformation on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Federal Trade and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP’s National Vice President Bijayant Panda were the key speakers at the interaction held in western Mumbai, the hub of Bollywood.

Intended to be a star-studded dinner party, the event turned out to be a complete lacklustre affair, with no Bollywood biggie actually making an appearance.

Popular actors including Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkumar Rao and Vicky Kaushal, as well as prominent directors and lyricists including Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi, Sidharth Roy Kapur and Javed Akhtar opted to stay away.

The industry members who did show up at the event included actor Ranvir Shorey, singer Kailash Kher and me-too accused music composer Anu Malik among others; they met with raging protesters outside the venue.

Protesters conveyed their message to the Bollywood celebs who were present at the event, reportedly using placards that read – “Bollywood, we are watching” and “Do not disappoint your fans”.

Dear Bollywood... Students are getting beaten up by an armed, masked mob at JNU in the presence of police. Do check on your conscience while you sample the Paneer Pasanda and Chicken Tikka at the fancy dinner you are meant to be at in the next 5 minutes at Hyatt, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/yJL2JhxhoP — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) January 5, 2020

Block every Bollywood trash who comes out of the “meeting” and supports #CAA. Also boycott all their movies and products featuring them in ads. If they want to divide the country, h!t where it hurts, their wallet & popularity #Bollywood — ‏محترمہ پربھا (@deepsealioness) January 5, 2020

Dear Bollywood,



Hope dinner tonight with bloodthirsty Modi went well even as students and teachers in JNU kept screaming.



Those of you who post dinner pics tomorrow and don't speak against BJP, you have blood on your hands!#JNUViolence#JNUSU — India Resists (@India_Resists) January 5, 2020

Dear Bollywood,

All your privilege is waste if you can't stand up to the oppressor.



Yea. You're called for a dinner.

You go. You listen to propaganda.



But hope tonight, you don't get sleep. And plan how to play this from the good side.#FascistFilmFestival #BjpBribesBollywood — Rishi Saini 🇮🇳 जय हिंद! (@Rishi_INC) January 5, 2020

​Prime Minister Modi is known to have maintained friendly kinships with Bollywood’s prominent faces, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar among others. But that apparently did not help drawing in many known faces at Sunday’s event.

View this post on Instagram Excellent interaction with leading film personalities and cultural icons. A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on Oct 19, 2019 at 9:48am PDT

View this post on Instagram Had a good meeting with popular film personalities. A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on Jan 10, 2019 at 5:00am PST

View this post on Instagram Congratulations @priyankachopra and @nickjonas. Wishing you a happy married life. A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on Dec 5, 2018 at 1:15am PST

The amended citizenship law, enacted in early December, grants Indian nationality to persecuted Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Parsis from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India illegally before 2015.

The law, however, does not grant citizenship to Muslims from these three neighbouring countries, something that protesters and several opposition parties in the country see as a violation of the Constitution.