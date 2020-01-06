Register
09:52 GMT +306 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Students and teachers at India's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were attacked by unidentified masked men and women on the university campus in New Delhi on Sunday.

    Twitterians Urge Indian Home Minister to Quit Amid Political Gambit Over Violence at Top University

    Twitter/@RahulGandhi
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107795/34/1077953427.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202001061077955655-twitterians-urge-indian-home-minister-to-quit-amid-political-gambit-over-violence-at-top-university/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Several students and teachers at Jawaharlal Nehru University were injured when unidentified masked men attacked them on campus Sunday evening. Over two dozen people were admitted to hospitals. At least several of them were seriously injured by the masked men and women, who attacked them with iron rods and sticks.

    While India’s major opposition parties have blamed the student wing of governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for violence, BJP hit back saying it was Communist Party and Congress Party goons who unleashed terror on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

    The ruling BJP condemned the violence at JNU and blamed it as “desperate attempt by forces of anarchy”.

    ​Opposition Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blamed “The fascists in control of our nation”, for Sunday’s violence.

    ​Meanwhile, demands for the resignation of India’s federal Home Minister Amit Shah started trending on social media, as netizens alleged that the Delhi Police, directly under the administrative control of Shah, had failed to act to quell the violence on time.  

    Shah, for his part, has asked the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal on Monday to convene a meeting of the representatives of the university for talks.

    ​Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) for the violence on Monday. Reports also indicate that the injured students have been discharged from the hospital.

    There have been several videos on social media, which showed masked youths brandishing sticks roaming around the university, as there was a lack of security inside the campus.

    ​Police have stated that the violence was the result of fight between two groups on campus. Some reports suggest that violence erupted after left-wing students were discouraging students on campus from registering for next semester as a means of protesting against the administration.

    “However, when students didn’t adhere, there was a scuffle which led to the attack,” say the reports.

    ​Netizens decried the incident, saying it was as police failure and demanded the resignation of Federal Home Minister Amit Shah.

    ​The JNU violence was reflected in other Indian cities on Monday. People gathered at western Mumbai’s landmark Gateway of India and also in the campus of Hyderabad University. There are also reports of planned protests in eastern Kolkata, Central Bhopal, western Ahmedabad and southern Bengaluru to condemn the attack.

    The Northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, which has been boiling over protests against the controversial Citizenship Law and attack on Nankana Saheb Gurudwara in Pakistan, has been put on high alert following the JNU violence.

    ​Meanwhile, influential personalities have condemned the attack on the campus of the premiere Indian university.

    ​Students at Jawaharlal Nehru University were protesting against the fee hike in the last months of 2019. After the resumption of study following thewinter break, the situation has again become tense on campus and some students are leaving campus.  

    Related:

    India's Policy Toward Higher Education Will Result in Fee Hike in Public Institutes - Assistant Prof
    'Night Was Horrific', People 'Were Beaten Like Animals' - University Student on Protests
    Masked Thugs Attack Teachers and Students at India's Jawaharlal Nehru University - Photos, Videos
    Tags:
    Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Congress, attack, violence, Jawaharlal Nehru University, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse