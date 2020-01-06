Australia Prime Minister Morrison Says Govt to Allocate $2Bln Over 2 Years For Bushfire Recovery

During this year’s season of bushfires, more than seven million acres of forest have reportedly been burned, destroying animal habitats, plant species and homes. The death toll hit Saturday 23 people, prompting Australian authorities to deploy some 3,000 reservists from the Australian Defence Forces (ADF) to help out with the calamity.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday that the authorities will provide some $2 billion within the next two years for restoring works and reimbursement from disastrous bushfires. Morrison stressed that the sum is not a final one, adding that further funds will be allocated if it is needed. according to Reuters.

Last week, Australian authorities launched an evacuation of Victoria state, where there were some 45 bush fires blazing. Some 4,000 residents in the region were reported to leave their homes immediately.

The fires - that reportedly kicked off in November - have been the result of severe drought and record-setting temperatures in Australia, local media said, citing meteorologists.

Morrison came under public criticism after he or going on a family holiday to Hawaii amid wildfire emergency in the country - an act that he had officially apologized for.

Wildlife experts have been demanding urgent action to save the remaining habitats of koalas and avoid the total extinction of these species.

Currently, more than 10 percent of the area covered by national parks in the state of New South Wales, including 20 percent of the UNESCO-designated Blue Mountains area, destroyed by bushfires.