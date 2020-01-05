Register
16:09 GMT +305 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces walks past a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, at a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, 8 January 2017.

    India-Nepal Border on High Alert Over Suspected Daesh Infiltration in India’s Uttar Pradesh

    © REUTERS / Alaa Al-Marjani
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/105257/67/1052576772.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202001051077950783-india-nepal-border-on-high-alert-over-suspected-daesh-infiltration-in-indias-uttar-pradesh/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): There have been intelligence reports from India highlighting that India has been attracting the attention of Daesh*; India’s national investigation agency has conducted raids in southern coastal state of Tamil Nadu, fearing that young people are being recruited by the terrorist group.

    The Indo-Nepal border has been put on high alert as two Daesh terrorists, suspected to have entered India’s Uttar Pradesh, may flee to Nepal, the police said on Sunday.

    ​"It has come to the fore that two wanted terrorists Abdul Samad and Iliyas can try to enter Nepal from Uttar Pradesh," Inspector-General of Police Ashutosh Kumar said.

    In response to the information, high alert was sounded in Maharajganj, Kushinagar and Siddharth Nagar districts along the Indo-Nepal border.

    Meanwhile, intelligence reports have pointed out that southern states in India are most likely to be affected by Daesh. These states include Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

    In October, India’s state organ for investigating terrorism stated that the agency had arrested 127 people in the country linked to the terror group and had a list of as many suspects, who they hope to arrest shortly. Nearly 100 people have reportedly joined Daesh from the coastal State of Kerala alone in the last few years.

    As per the reports, India is ranked at seventh in the list of countries most affected by terrorism. In 2018, as many as 350 Indians were killed while 540 were left injured in 748 terrorist attacks. According to the Indian government, Daesh is the most dangerous terrorist group in the country. 

    *Daesh (aka Islamic state/ISIS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    Indian Minister Seeks to Punish Uttar Pradesh Cop Who Asked Muslim Protesters to ‘Go to Pakistan’
    Joint China-Nepal Police Operation Leads to Arrest of Over 120 Chinese Nationals in Kathmandu
    ‘Jihadi Jack’ Married Into ‘Top ISIS Family’, Says Ex-British Sniper – Report
    Tags:
    terror, ISIS, Daesh, DAESH, Daesh, Nepal, Uttar Pradesh, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kids and adults take to the ice at the skating rink in Moscow's Gorky Park
    Sleds, Ice Skates and Ice Cream: A Winter Fairy Tale From the USSR
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse