New Delhi (Sputnik): Tensions surfaced at Nankana Sahib, a historic Sikh shrine in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Friday after hundreds of people started throwing stones and threatened to destroy the building.

On Sunday, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack on the Nankana Sahib shrine, saying that there would be zero tolerance for such actions..

The major difference between the condemnable Nankana incident & the ongoing attacks across India on Muslims & other minorities is this: the former is against my vision & will find zero tolerance & protection from the govt incl police & judiciary; — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 5, 2020

​Khan also took a swipe at Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi for instigating violence against minorities and Muslims in India. He said that the Nankana incident was different from the ongoing attacks on Muslims across India.

In contrast, Modi's RSS vision supports minorities oppression & the targeted attacks against Muslims are part of this agenda. RSS goons conducting public lynchings, Muslims being violated by mobs are all not only supported by Modi Govt but Indian police leads anti-Muslim attacks — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 5, 2020

Khan has also accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a right-wing Indian organisation, of conducting public lynchings and has claimed that the Indian police are leading attacks on Muslims.

Recently Khan was trolled for sharing a series of videos on Twitter which claimed that Indian police are attacking Muslims as part of the Modi government's ethnic cleansing. Khan questioned the world’s silence while the "fascist extremist Modi regime indulge in state terrorism". However, the videos were found to be old and filmed in Dhaka, Bangladesh rather than in India.