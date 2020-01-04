Death Toll From Floods, Landslides in Indonesia Rises to 53 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of people killed during heavy floods in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and nearby regions has increased to 53, local media reported on Saturday, citing the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

The death toll previously stood at 43.

The Indonesian province of West Java declared a state of emergency on Friday, as this was an area hit most in the floods with over 30 deaths and more than 170,000 people displaced, according to The Jakarta Post newspaper.

Indonesia will carry out cloud seeding to try and prevent further rainfall over the capital, Jakarta, and surrounding areas the death toll reached 43 on Friday amid flash floods and landslides.#jakartafloods#indonesia pic.twitter.com/tGZZSSeivx — 🐢 (@yuvi_nation) January 3, 2020

​Heavy rains have been pouring in Jakarta and adjacent regions since New Year's Eve.

Nonstop rains from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning have caused floods and landslides that paralyzed Jakarta and surrounding, killing at least 14 people and forcing thousands to abandon their homes.

Pray that God will comfort to those were affected and have lost loved ones. pic.twitter.com/44FanHrTPx — praying4indonesia (@ipray4indonesia) January 2, 2020

​Public transpiration has been critically disrupted, and several areas got isolated and completely inaccessible for rescuers.