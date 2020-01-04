Register
14:42 GMT +304 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Qasem Soleimani, Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General and commander of the Quds Force

    Soleimani's Killing: Escalation of Tension in the Middle East Bad News for India: Analysts

    © AFP 2019 / KHAMENEI.IR / AFP
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107792/85/1077928536.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202001041077942540-soleimanis-killing-escalation-of-tension-in-the-middle-east-bad-news-for-india-analysts/

    Sputnik (New Delhi): Commander of the elite al-Quds force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike on Friday morning, 3 January. The operation was carried out after Washington accused Tehran of orchestrating a violent attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad.

    Soleimani’s elimination by the US undeniably holds the potential to embroil the entire Middle East, and have a ripple effect on India’s economy as well. The impact would range from rupee depreciation to a dent in the nation's foreign exchange reserves and foreign remittances, as well as a spike in inflation, Indian analysts have indicated.

    Any escalation of tension may lead to a disruption in the crude oil supply, resulting in higher crude prices, which would directly impact India’s current account deficit (CAD) and dig into the forex reserves.

    According to India’s federal government data, foreign exchange reserves with the central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) touched a record high of $454 billion in the month of December 2019.

    As of now, India’s current account deficit (CAD) is the only macro-economic indicator which is stable. CAD narrowed to 0.9 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at $6.3 billion in July-September quarter compared to 2 percent of the GDP at $14.2 billion in the April-June quarter of the current financial year (2019-2020)*.

    Energy expert Narendra Taneja told Sputnik: “If tension escalates in the Middle East, there will be an impact on the crude oil prices. Since we import 83 percent of our crude, it is bad news for the economy. Higher crude prices are bad for India. The dollar outflow will weaken the Indian currency.”

    Indian oil imports from Iran are almost nil in the wake of the US sanctions. However, according to Taneja, it was not a question of “physical imports” from any particular nation. “The overall increase in the crude prices will deeply impact India.”

    Iraq, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia are the key Middle Eastern nations from where India imports crude oil. In 2018-19, Iraq topped the list of India's suppliers of crude from the Middle East, accounting for even more than Saudi Arabia. If Iraq becomes caught up in the US-Iran conflict, it might lead to inflation in India.

    Indian retail inflation rate has already almost tripled, from 1.97 percent in January 2019 to 5.4 percent in November 2019. Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings points out that hike in the price of crude oil is going to be a “cause of worry” for India. The “increase in crude oil price has a significant impact on inflation,” says Sabnavis in a report titled ‘Crude Oil Price Escalation’, written in the context of the assassination of the top Iranian general.    

    Equity market watchers feel that if tension escalates, the market might remain volatile. “The emergence of a geo-political situation has led to some profit booking. Markets could be volatile going ahead due to risk of possible retaliation from Iran,” said Sneha Poddar, analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, a major equity research and consultancy firm.

    Speaking to the Indian daily Economic Times on the impact of Soleimani’s elimination, Vandana Hari, CEO of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, said: “US-Iran tension is a very big deal for Middle East geopolitics as a whole leading to a big escalation from here on. Not to forget, we are talking about a region that supplies nearly a third of the world’s oil requirements. It is not just Iraq of course.”

     “A conflict of this nature has the potential to drag in pretty much all of the Middle Eastern oil producing countries because they are all aligned one way or another, for or against, either on the US side or Iranian side,” Hari added.

     

    *India’s official financial year begins from 01 April to 31 March the next year.

    Related:

    What to Expect Following Soleimani’s Assassination as Iran Vows to Respond to the US Actions?
    Sen. Kaine Files Resolution to Prevent ‘Unnecessary War’ With Iran Following Soleimani Killing
    ‘Allies Should Not Surprise Each Other’: UK Reportedly not Warned of US Strike on Top Iran General
    Tags:
    Iraq, Iran, Economy, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US celebrity Kim Kardashian and Minnie Mouse mascot at Fashion LA Awards, California.
    Oh Boy! Walt Disney's Most Iconic Mouse Couple that Inspired the World
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse