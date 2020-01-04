Register
12:10 GMT +304 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A fire blazes across bush as seen from Mount Tomah in New South Wales

    Creepy ‘Devil Face’ Snapped Within Australia's Bushfires as Authorities Call for Mass Evacuations

    © REUTERS / NSW RFS – TERRY HILLS BRIGADE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    341
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107762/31/1077623165.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202001041077938943-creepy-devil-face-snapped-within-australias-bushfires-as-authorities-call-for-mass-evacuations-/

    Ongoing Australian bushfires have destroyed at least 1,200 homes and scorched at least 14 million acres of land since September, with authorities fearing lightning may spark fresh blazes across Victoria as hotter temperatures lash the state over the weekend.

    An ominous “devil face” image has been photographed amid the horrendous Australian bushfires as the raging flames have reportedly claimed their 20th victim.

    ​Dairy farmer Craig Calvert, who spent 13 hours fighting the flames together with his father in an attempt to save his home in East Gippsand, regional Victoria, was quoted on 3 December by the Sunrise show on 7News as saying:

    "I'm not really into hokey pokey spooky stuff but there's a big devil face right in the fire".

    ​He also told Prime Minister Scott Morrison to "step up and get behind us, don't let any more people die".

    "The Australian public is scared. It is ridiculous…Mr. Morrison, please throw your gloves on and come down here and see me," he said.

    ‘Extraordinary’ Fire Season

    As temperatures topped 40 degrees C (104 F) across much of the state of Victoria, with strong winds fanning the flames, Prime Minister Morrison has come under serious fire over his lack of action by those affected by the raging natural calamity.

    Australia’s Prime Minster has noted the extreme drought had created a “quite extraordinary’’ fire season, as he cited “a need to address issues around hazard reduction in national parks, dealing with land-clearing laws, zoning laws and planning laws around people’s properties and where they can be built in countries like Australia, up and down our coast”.

    “There have been many restrictions put around those issues that now I think would have to be reviewed on the basis of the impact of the broader climatic effects we are seeing in this country,” Morrison is cited as saying by The Weekend Australian.

    Evacuations Start

    Authorities have called for mass evacuations of around 100,000 people in Victoria and New South Wales over fears that the raging fires will burn out of control this weekend.

    New South Wales has declared a week-long state of emergency amidst the devastation, with 20 people having lost their lives due to the bushfires raging across the country since September and a further 28 people missing. Thousands of holidaymakers and residents are being urged to leave national parks and tourist areas on the south coast of New South Wales.

    In Victoria, naval vessels Choules and Sycamore started evacuations of about a quarter of the 4,000 people stranded on a beach in the isolated town of Mallacoota.

    Firefighters in Bilpin, New South Wales, Australia
    © REUTERS / Social Media
    Firefighters in Bilpin, New South Wales, Australia

    This season's fires have scorched more than 5.25 million hectares (13 million acres) of bushland, with 1,365 homes destroyed in New South Wales alone, including 449 this week on the south coast.

    Although bush fires are common in Australia, experts believe that arid conditions fuelled by climate change have exacerbated the blazes this year.

    ​In a statement released this week, ecologists at the University of Sydney estimated that nearly half a billion animals in the country have been wiped out by bushfires since September.
    Despite the fact that the fires have been ongoing for months, there doesn’t appear to be an end in sight.

    Related:

    Dozens of Thousands People Evacuated in Australia's Victoria Amid Bushfires - Reports
    Watch Magpie Mimick Fire Sirens Amid Monstrous Flames Hitting Australia
    Global Warming is Not to Blame for the Horrific Bushfires in Australia
    Video: Satellite Image Reveals Scope of Bushfires Choking Australia
    Tags:
    Scott Morrison, state of emergency, bushfire, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US celebrity Kim Kardashian and Minnie Mouse mascot at Fashion LA Awards, California.
    Oh Boy! Walt Disney's Most Iconic Mouse Couple that Inspired the World
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse