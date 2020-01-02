Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered Near Indonesia - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on 2 January east of Indonesia's island of Buton, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake was registered at 11:25 GMT. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).

There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties due to the earthquake and no tsunami threat has been reported.

In November last year, two earthquakes were registered in Indonesia of 7.4 magnitude on 14 November and 6.1 magnitude on 23 November. No casualties or destruction have been reported.

​Indonesia is part of the "Pacific Ring of Fire," a major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is a seismic zone, known for its powerful earthquakes.