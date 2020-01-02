7 Killed, Over 20 injured as Bus Plunges into Gorge in India's Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a similar incident reported in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh on New Year's Eve, 15 people suffered injuries after their bus fell into a gorge.

At least seven people died while 25 people, many of them critically, were left wounded after the bus they were travelling on veered off the road and rolled down a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district area on Thursday, police said.

“As of now seven people have died and around 25 people are undergoing treatment. Many of them have been stated to be critical [condition] by the doctors. We are collecting the details of the deceased as well as the injured", said a senior police officer of Jammu Police.

The bus was en route to Jammu from the Surankote area of neighbouring Poonch district when the incident occurred 160 km before reaching its destination.

Police said prima facie it appears that negligence was the cause of the accident, but they are still investigating further.