Concerns Over Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte's Health Dispelled as He Abruptly Cancels Work Trip

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake rocked the southern Davao del Sur province of the Philippines, claiming the lives of several people. President Duterte was scheduled to visit several quake-stricken towns in the province, but had to cancel his trip because he felt unwell.

President Rodrigo Duterte is in good health and his condition is not a matter of concern at all, the presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo told the press on Thursday, after reports emerged that the president cancelled his trip to towns in Davao del Sur province hit by the earthquake. The reports have prompted speculation that he was ill.

"Maybe he was just not feeling well", Panelo said. "That’s an ordinary case. Even I myself am not feeling well today. If you haven’t slept well, it’s natural to feel that way. After that, tomorrow, he will be OK".

In October, Duterte cancelled his trip to Tokyo after complaining about "unbearable pain" that was later revealed to have been caused by a muscle spasm.

The Philippine president then admitted that “life has begun to take its toll” on him.

Last year, the president alarmed the Philippine nation by disappearing from the public eye, prompting media speculation that he had passed away.