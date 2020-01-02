Former Jammu and Kashmir State Chief’s Daughter Put Under House Arrest - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August 2019 and then bifurcated it into two federally administered territories. Anticipating protests by local politicians, it imposed a curfew in Kashmir and restricted many politicians to their houses or guest houses. Many restrictions have since been removed.

Authorities in India’s Jammu and Kashmir have reportedly detained Iltija Mufti, the daughter of former state chief Mehbooba Mufti, and put her under house arrest in Srinagar on Thursday afternoon.

Iltija Mufti said that authorities barred her from moving out of her residence on Gupkar Road in Srinagar as she wished to visit her grandfather's grave, a media report said.

“I have been detained because I sought permission to visit my grandfather’s grave. They did not allow me to visit his graveyard. I told them I will take a private car and go in a private capacity. I told them please let me go. They said you can’t go anywhere and we are keeping you at home. No explanation was given. If they don’t free me, I will then move court", Iltija Mufti told the news portal India Tomorrow.

The police have said that although she's not been allowed to go to a particular location, she hasn't been detained.

Last week, more than four months after jettisoning the 70-year special autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government issued directions for the release of five politicians from detention.

Meanwhile, prominent lawmakers in the Kashmir Valley, such as a patron of National Conference party Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, the chief of Peoples Democratic Party, still remain under detention. All three have been state chiefs of Jammu and Kashmir.

While telephone services were resumed in phases days after the revocation of the special status of Kashmir on 5 August, post-paid mobile phone calling services only resumed on 12 October and pre-paid connections remain barred. Mobile internet services have only been restored by the government in the Kargil area in Ladakh region, a former part of Jammu and Kashmir.