Citizenship Act Protests: Indian Police Send Notices to Vandals, Including One Who Died 6 Years Ago

New Delhi (Sputnik): Over the last few weeks, India has witnessed widespread protests against the enactment of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) granting illegal non-Muslim immigrants from three neighbouring countries eligibility for citizenship, if they arrived before 2015.

Days after thousands of people were injured and over 20 died in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh while demonstrating against the contentious Citizenship law, the CAA, police have sent notices to many protestors.

The notices were sent to those who have been identified as vandals by police for allegedly damaging public property during the protests recently.

Among others, police sent a notice to Banne Khan, who belonged to the state’s Firozabad district. However, the notice shocked his family, as he died long ago.

Mohammad Sarfaraz Khan, son of Banne Khan, said: “Despite showing them the death certificate, the cops shouted at me and left. My father has been booked for disturbing the public tranquillity. Cops told us that my father will have to appear before the court and apply for bail in a week".

The state government in Uttar Pradesh has announced that it will deal with arsonists of the protests by recovering any loss to public or private property from them. Hundreds of protesters have been arrested and put behind bars.

India’s federal government enacted the CAA on 12 December. The law grants Indian citizenship to persecuted Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Parsis from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Several opposition parties, students, and people from other walks of life have claimed that the law violates the constitution. The government and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have, however, mounted a campaign to dispel any misinformation about the law and insisted that it is not anti-Muslim.