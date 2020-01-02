Indians Motivate Underrated B-Town Biggie Abhishek Bachchan After Announcing Next Project

New Delhi (Sputnik): Born to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek has not had an easy ride in Bollywood. The underrated actor has often borne the constant pressure of fitting into his father's shoes.

The actor is, however, gearing up to crush the silver screens in 2020 with his new project titled "The Big Bull: The Man Who Sold Dreams to India", with actor Ajay Devgan.

On Thursday, Abhishek shared his first look from the upcoming film on Twitter, which led netizens to post motivating messages for Bachchan junior.

​In support of the actor, netizens are making #AbhishekBachchan and #TheBigBull trend on Twitter in India.

Looking forward to watch this movie that is based on Harshad Mehta’s story. #abhishekbachchan expecting another Guru type performance here from you! pic.twitter.com/651WJA0UBd — Raghav Behani (@raghavbehani) January 2, 2020

By the first look of #AbhishekBachchan starrer #TheBigBull seems to be the most intensed movie of 2020... hope it goes well in the theatres ✌✌

Best of luck @juniorbachchan and @ajaydevgn sir ...#Bollywood #bollytards pic.twitter.com/OpQdB90HjF — KARAN BACHANI (@ikaranspeaks) January 2, 2020

Pretty sure that @juniorbachchan will knock it out of the park but will it be a box office?

Positive Word of mouth and Powerful supporting cast can turn it into a box office success @ajaydevgn #AbhishekBachchan #TheBigBull pic.twitter.com/sAMijNV1bc — BihariBabu (@mayanksledger) January 2, 2020

One of my ATF movie is Guru @juniorbachchan was wonderful in that movie ..and i am sure about #BigBull repeating same level of charisma and magic on screen .#AbhishekBachchan — Abhishek Tripathi (@AbhishekAvn87) January 2, 2020

​Abhishek’s friends from the Indian film fraternity, including director Karan Johar and actor Ritesh Deshmukh, were among others to shower the actor with public displays of affection.

Big love AB ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/KEDjLlKC1D — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 2, 2020

Kadak!!!!!! Love the first look of #TheBigBull more power to my brothers- @juniorbachchan & @ajaydevgn - looking forward to the trailer- @kookievgulati congratulations my friend https://t.co/DtG5WxpWBU — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 2, 2020

​Earlier, in December, Abhishek shared information on another project, titled “Bob Biswas”, from superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

Abhishek began his acting career back in 2000. In the last 20 years, the actor, who married former Miss World and Bollywood’s blue-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has featured in over 60 films.