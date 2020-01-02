Register
14:22 GMT +302 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Book

    Literary Expert on 'Anti-Idolatry Poem': Pakistani Poet Faiz Was Not Communal

    © CC0
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107632/47/1076324780.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202001021077919262-literary-expert-on-anti-idolatry-poem-pakistani-poet-faiz-was-not-communal/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Apremier Indian technology institute has set up a panel to decide whether a poem by Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz is anti-Hindu or not. Students at the technology institute recited Faiz’s “Hum Dekhenge” (We will see) during recent protests against a controversial citizenship law.

    A faculty member and 15 students from the premier Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur in northern Uttar Pradesh have filed a complaint against protesters for reciting verses of a poem called Hum Dekhenge written by Pakistani poet Faiz, terming it communal and misleading.

    Their objection was on the following verses: (Literal translation)
    Jab arz-e-ḳhudā ke kaabe se (When from God’s Kaba, idols will be removed)
    sab but uThvā.e jā.eñge
    ham ahl-e-safā mardūd-e-haram (Those who were rejected by the holy abode will be honoured)
    masnad pe biThā.e jā.eñge
    sab taaj uchhāle jā.eñge (The rule of crown will end)
    sab taḳht girā.e jā.eñge (The thrones will be removed)
    bas naam rahegā allāh kā (Only Allah’s name will remain)

    The controversy was over the mention of removal of idols and Allah’s mention in the poem. In the Hindu religion, people worship idols and offer prayers to idols in temples.

    Faiz had written Hum Dekhenge against then-Pakistani President Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq’s rule. The poem was originally titled Wa-yabqa-wajh-o-rabbik after a verse from a central religious text in the Koran, the religious text of Islam.

    “Faiz was never a communal person. This poem was written against the military regime of General Zia-Ul-Haq. If anyone is a follower of Faiz’s poetry and understands him, he would know that he was a metaphorical poet", said Indian theorist, literary critic, and scholar Gopi Chand Narang.

    “This is for freedom, democracy; it has nothing to do with any religion. The poem ends with raaj karegī ḳhalq-e-ḳhudā (people will decide the faith of the regime). This reaction is based on a misunderstanding. Poetry is a sophisticated art. One should not use it unless you know the meaning. The import of poetry shouldn’t be twisted", added Narang, who was decorated with the third highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan.

    While Faiz is hailed for his pro-freedom and liberal outlook, his critics point out how the Marxist poet was not a revolutionary. They say that Faiz was a puppet of the authoritarian Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. “He was against the military rule, so that another authoritarian ruler could come".

    Faculty member Vashi Sharma, who filed the complaint, equating the poem to anti-idolatry writes in his blog: "If call for idols’ destruction is challenging authorities and norm of such gathering, this gathering must be a terrorist gathering. This is exactly what terrorist invaders like Qasim, Ghazni, Khiljis, Ghori, Timur, Babur, Janahngir, Shahjahan, Aurangzeb, Tipu Sultan, Nadir Shah, Abdali, Jinnah, Ajmal Qasab, and Aadil Dar did. There is history of 1000+ years’ attacks on temples, idols and idolaters in India".

    Similarly, the likes of Allama Iqbal hail him for writing Saare Jahan se Acha Hindustan Humara (Better than the entire world, is our Hindustan) but in British India he was widely regarded for having inspired the Pakistan Movement. He is called the “Spiritual Father of Pakistan". However, during the Students Solidarity March in Pakistan, students sang Sarfaroshi ki Tamnna by Indian revolutionary Ram Prasad Bismil and faced condemnation.

    Gopi Chand Narang said poetry is public domain and could be used by anyone, for the artistic expression of resistance doesn’t have borders; at the same time it raises questions over the poets contradicting their own works due to their ideological leanings and actions.  

    Related:

    1000 Aligarh Muslim University Students in Hot Water Over Violence, Property Damage Charges in India
    Indian Youth Hates 'Instability and Anarchy', Modi Says Amid Student Anti-Citizenship Law Protests
    Protests Against India's Citizenship Law Enter 18th Day With No Signs of Abating
    Tags:
    revolutionary leader, poet, Pakistan, citizenship law, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    World Rings in 2020 With Fireworks and Presents
    World Rings in 2020 With Fireworks and Presents
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse