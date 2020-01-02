Japanese Authorities Search Ex-Nissan Chairman Ghosn's House After His Escape to Lebanon

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On December 31, Ghosn left Japan, where he was on house arrest over financial misconduct, and fled to Lebanon. He later said he left Japan because he was fleeing from "political persecution."

Japanese authorities searched on Thursday the home of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, following his escape to Lebanon, Kyodo news outlet reported.

Ghosn was formally charged with financial fraud and abuse of power In January 2019 - several months after his arrest. After spending some time in the detention centre, he was allowed to stay in Japan waiting for trial, but he jumped the bail.

© Sputnik / Владимир Песня Carlos Ghosn

According to the Japanese prosecutor's office, Ghosn had been covering his losses from private investments on the company's dime, with the losses amounted to around $21 million.

The businessman was also accused of significantly under-reporting his income during his time as chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Ghosn claimed that he was paid 7.8 billion yen ($71 million) in salary from 2010-2018, but prosecutors claim he was paid 17 billion yen ($156 million).