Indian Soldiers Deployed at Northern Borders Greet Country on New Year

New Delhi (Sputnik): The new Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane extended his heartiest wishes to the entire country New Year’s Day. He took over the coveted post on Tuesday after General Bipin Rawat left the office and became the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in the country.

From the freezing point in the northernmost region of India to the Line of Control, the de-facto border between India and Pakistan in the Kashmir region, soldiers deployed at various locations are sending in their heartiest wishes for the New Year.

In the first video, soldiers from the Indian Army said: “To all the people of the country, the Indian Army wishes you a very happy and prosperous New Year".

​In the second video, soldiers on the northern border can be heard singing while wishing every Indian a prosperous year ahead. The troops sing that the regiment is ready to take up any task (for the safety and security of the country) with utmost happiness.

♥️🇮🇳⛄️ #HappyNewYear from Indian Army jawans at one of the northern border sectors. pic.twitter.com/H84nOrwXvS — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) January 1, 2020

In another video, troops can be seen singing in one voice - “Serving Our Nation is Our Duty”. The video has garnered 1.9K re-tweets.

This is the Indian Army! What a beautiful and motivating video! Indian Army jawans singing in praise of our nation India to celebrate New Year!! 🇮🇳 Salute their bravery and commitment. pic.twitter.com/bGr4DIYzqH — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 1, 2020

​The videos have garnered a warm reaction from Twitter users who saluted the soldiers for their courage and bravery.

such a warming video on #NewYear2020 watched this video 100 times from yesterday 😄 my son and daughter both liking it and asking to show again and again 🤗🇮🇳 — अंकिता चौरसिया (@Ankita84sia) January 1, 2020

Happy New Year to those wonderful human beings with never say die spirit.🤗🤗 — A R U N (@arunsg) January 1, 2020