Musician Flips Off Australian PM Morrison During New Year's Eve Concert - Photos

Australian musician Tex Perkins flipped off Prime Minister Scott Morrison during ABC's New Year’s Eve concert. The performer shouted "this one's for the prime minister, it's called The Honeymoon is Over", waving his middle finger in the air pointing toward Kirribilli House, the PM's Harbour residence.
Excellent message.— ColinGJ (@ColinGJ) January 1, 2020
Tex Perkins uses his power and gives Scott Morrison the bird.
If only the PM would wake up and use his. Respect must be deserved.https://t.co/6EYvvZtXcP pic.twitter.com/w8VLYBGzq4
While some people supported the musician, others stated that the gesture was disgraceful and a sign of disrespect.
The premier's office has stated that "Tex is still high up in the PM's playlist".
All comments
Show new comments (0)