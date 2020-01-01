Musician Flips Off Australian PM Morrison During New Year's Eve Concert - Photos

There are many examples of friendship between artists and politicians, but sometimes things don't go too well, and people from two very different worlds end up feuding.

Australian musician Tex Perkins flipped off Prime Minister Scott Morrison during ABC's New Year’s Eve concert. The performer shouted "this one's for the prime minister, it's called The Honeymoon is Over", waving his middle finger in the air pointing toward Kirribilli House, the PM's Harbour residence.

Excellent message.

Tex Perkins uses his power and gives Scott Morrison the bird.

If only the PM would wake up and use his. Respect must be deserved.

​While some people supported the musician, others stated that the gesture was disgraceful and a sign of disrespect.

The premier's office has stated that "Tex is still high up in the PM's playlist".