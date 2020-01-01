Kim Vows DPRK to Continue Strategic Weapons Development Unless Trump Ends Hostile Policy - Report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier promised a "Christmas gift" for the United States unless the Trump administration changes its stance on denuclearization. Early on Wednesday, Kim, in a statement released by the North Korean news agency KCNA, warned of a "shocking" action, vowing that the world will soon see "new strategic weapons".

In his first official statement on the first day of 2020, Kim accused the administration of US President Donald Trump of deliberately wasting time, vowing that the prolongation of a stalemate in denuclearization talks will not be beneficial for the US. The North Korean leader also promised that Pyongyang would never barter national security, stressing that the DPRK will no longer be bound by a preemptive ICBM test moratorium as long as Washington continues military drills on and around the Korean peninsula.

According to KCNA, Kim said that Pyongyang "should more actively push forward the project for developing strategic weapons, he confirmed that the world will witness a new strategic weapon to be possessed by the DPRK in the near future".

North Korea " "can not give up the security of our future just for the visible economic results and happiness and comfort in reality now that hostile acts and nuclear threat against us are increasing", Kim stressed, cited by the Korean Central News Agency, according to Yonhap.

Kim said that the scope and depth of the nuclear deterrent will depend on the future attitude of the United States toward the issue.

Earlier this week, Kim authorized orders for "constructive and offensive measures for ensuring complete sovereignty and security" of the nation, KCNA said.

Since 2018, North Korea and the United States have held two bilateral summits in which both parties strove to normalize relations and push for the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Negotiations have, however, come to an apparent halt after the Trump administration demanded more decisive steps from North Korea, while Pyongyang criticized Washington for not reciprocating in what the former claimed were goodwill gestures.

In recent months, the DPRK has consistently reminded the US that the year-end deadline set by Pyongyang for Washington to offer concessions in the ongoing denuclearization talks is imminent. Pyongyang has threatened to change its course on the denuclearization process, unless the Trump administration offers acceptable terms to the North Korean leadership.

From the North's point of view, the US has not responded in good faith to Kim's attempts to settle the issue.

North Korea conducted several missile tests in the Sea of Japan in September and October.