Register
01:53 GMT +301 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a statement in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to the United Nations, in Pyongyang, North Korea

    Kim Vows DPRK to Continue Strategic Weapons Development Unless Trump Ends Hostile Policy - Report

    © AP Photo / Korea News Service
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    3253
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/105764/37/1057643751.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202001011077911906-kim-vows-dprk-to-continue-strategic-weapons-development-unless-us-terminates-hostile-policy--/

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier promised a "Christmas gift" for the United States unless the Trump administration changes its stance on denuclearization. Early on Wednesday, Kim, in a statement released by the North Korean news agency KCNA, warned of a "shocking" action, vowing that the world will soon see "new strategic weapons".

    In his first official statement on the first day of 2020, Kim accused the administration of US President Donald Trump of deliberately wasting time, vowing that the prolongation of a stalemate in denuclearization talks will not be beneficial for the US. The North Korean leader also promised that Pyongyang would never barter national security, stressing that the DPRK will no longer be bound by a preemptive ICBM test moratorium as long as Washington continues military drills on and around the Korean peninsula.

    According to KCNA, Kim said that Pyongyang "should more actively push forward the project for developing strategic weapons, he confirmed that the world will witness a new strategic weapon to be possessed by the DPRK in the near future".

    North Korea " "can not give up the security of our future just for the visible economic results and happiness and comfort in reality now that hostile acts and nuclear threat against us are increasing", Kim stressed, cited by the Korean Central News Agency, according to Yonhap.

    Kim said that the scope and depth of the nuclear deterrent will depend on the future attitude of the United States toward the issue.

    Earlier this week, Kim authorized orders for "constructive and offensive measures for ensuring complete sovereignty and security" of the nation, KCNA said.

    Since 2018, North Korea and the United States have held two bilateral summits in which both parties strove to normalize relations and push for the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

    Soldiers during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    North Korea's Kim Jong-un Holds Party Meeting, Stresses Armament and Defence - Reports
    Negotiations have, however, come to an apparent halt after the Trump administration demanded more decisive steps from North Korea, while Pyongyang criticized Washington for not reciprocating in what the former claimed were goodwill gestures.

    In recent months, the DPRK has consistently reminded the US that the year-end deadline set by Pyongyang for Washington to offer concessions in the ongoing denuclearization talks is imminent. Pyongyang has threatened to change its course on the denuclearization process, unless the Trump administration offers acceptable terms to the North Korean leadership.

    From the North's point of view, the US has not responded in good faith to Kim's attempts to settle the issue.

    North Korea conducted several missile tests in the Sea of Japan in September and October.

    Related:

    North Korea Slams US Official's Remarks on Alleged Human Rights Violations
    China Urges US, North Korea to Create Road Map for Peace Settlement - Foreign Minister
    US Boosts Flights Near North Korea to 5 Per Day in Anticipation of Kim's 'Christmas Gift' – Report
    US National Security Adviser Says North Korea May Have Reconsidered ‘Christmas Gift’
    North Korea's Kim Jong-un Holds Party Meeting, Stresses Armament and Defence - Reports
    Tags:
    denuclearization, United States, DPRK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian Frost and Snowy Fairy Tales on the Yenisei River in Siberia
    Russian Frost and Snowy Fairy Tales on the Yenisei River in Siberia
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse