31 December 2019
    Number of Active Terrorists in Kashmir Declines from 300 to 250 - Police Chief

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s Kashmir Valley has been in the news for months over curfews, Internet suspension, political detentions, and stone-pelting since the central government revoked the special status of the erstwhile state and announced its bifurcation in early August 2019.

    The police chief in Kashmir has said that there has been a decline in the number of active terrorists in the valley from last year’s 300 to 250 this year.

    “Last year the number of people who managed to infiltrate was 143. Also the number of active terrorists in the valley has gone down from 300 to 250 this year", director general of Police Kashmir Dilbaag Singh said on Tuesday during a press meet.

    Speaking on the security situation of Jammu and Kashmir, the officer said that they have managed to control the people entering the valley and official figures reveal the same.

    Citing available statistics, he said, over 130 youths are suspected to have joined terrorist organisations this year. In 2018, the number was 218, but this year it dropped to 139.

    Singh also said that the security forces in the state are working to maintain peace in the valley.

    “We are making continuous efforts to make sure that our mission peace is maintained in the valley and the determination is also there among the forces to make it safe”, he said.

    As the Indian parliament abrogated Jammu and Kashmir’s seven-decade-old special status on 5 August and later divided it into two federally administered union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh – it meant the central government would directly administer the region.

    Fearing violent protests and provocation by local politicians to agitate against the Indian parliament’s decision over the special status, the Narendra Modi government imposed a curfew while suspending Internet connectivity, along with social media, in the Kashmir Valley.

    Most of the key politicians of Kashmir were put under custody or house arrest in apprehension of political protests.

    Amid reports of Kashmir's restrictions affecting the general public due to the months-long curfew conditions and Pakistan raising the human rights of Kashmiris at various international forums, India has gradually relaxed many of the restrictions that existed earlier.

