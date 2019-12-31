New Year Trip Goes Awry: 15 Injured as Bus Falls Into Gorge in India’s Himachal State – Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): The accident took place on the National Highway that links the resort town of Manali in Himachal Pradesh state to the union territory of Chandigarh. The people were travelling on board a bus with some 50 passengers to the famous tourist place of Manali to celebrate on New Year’s Eve.

At least 15 persons were injured on Tuesday morning after a bus in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in India’s Himachal Pradesh state, media reports quoted a local police official as saying.

The injured tourists were students from the Calicut Sat Mangalam MES Educational Institute in Kerala state, the news broadcaster News18 quoted a top police officer in Himachal as saying.

He revealed that the bus overturned while crossing Gambhar Bridge. The injured have been admitted to the Bilaspur district hospital.

The tourists had boarded the bus from the Indian capital, New Delhi.

In the past decade, between 2009 and 2018, there have been 30,993 recorded road accidents in the state of Himachal Pradesh, as per Road Accident Data Management System (RADMS). In these accidents, over 11,000 have been killed and more than 53,000 injured.

Rash driving and speeding, overtaking on turns, consumption of drugs and alcohol, uneven road surfaces, vehicle defects, adverse weather, and road infrastructure shortcomings have often been cited as factors leading to these mishaps.