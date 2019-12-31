Register
12:07 GMT +331 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Oct. 29, 1990, file photo, Indian security officer guards the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya, closing off the disputed site claimed by Muslims and Hindus

    Post Historic Land Dispute Verdict: Indian State Finds Five Sites to Build New Mosque in Ayodhya

    © AP Photo / Barbara Walton
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107758/85/1077588538.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912311077906758-post-historic-land-dispute-verdict-indian-state-finds-five-sites-to-build-new-mosque-in-ayodhya/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The 1992 demolition of the 16th century Babri Mosque, built by a loyalist of Mughal Emperor Babur, resulted in the Hindu and Muslim communities locking horns in what has been regarded as one of the longest-running land disputes in India’s legal history. The first case in the Ayodhya title dispute was filed 134 years ago.

    The government in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday announced it has identified five possible plots of land on which to build a new mosque in the city of Ayodhya in compliance with the apex court's historic verdict.

    The state government said the five pieces of land identified are located in the areas of Mirzapur, Shamshuddinpur, and Chandpur. Each of these places is beyond the 15-km periphery where a temple dedicated to Hindus’ Lord Ram, the mythological King of Ayodhya, is to be constructed.

    The Hindu community considers the site where the demolished Babri Mosque existed for over 450 years Lord Ram’s birthplace.

    The Uttar Pradesh government said it will offer these plots of land to the Sunni Waqf Board (SWB), the institutional body that looks after all movable or immovable properties meant for religious, pious and/or charitable purposes as recognised by Muslim Law.

    Communication with the SWB’s board of trustees on the matter of the temple's construction and other issues will take place once it is formed as directed by the Supreme Court’s 9 November verdict, it further stated.

    Tuesday’s announcement comes days after a committee – the All-India Babri Masjid Action Committee (AIBMAC), which legally represented the Muslim side in the mosque demolition case declared that it will approach the apex court to collect the rubble from the mosque.

    Sharia or Islamic law states that debris from a mosque cannot be used for any other construction work. The apex court is yet to give its order on how the debris from the 16th century Babri Mosque is to be used.

    The 9 November apex court verdict on the temple-mosque issue came after a gap of 17 years. In the intervening period, differences over which community had a right to the disputed site had resulted in communal riots and a long drawn out legal battle.

    A top court bench brought an end to the land dispute by awarding the site to Hindus to construct a temple and allotting five acres of alternate land near the site to Muslims.

    AIBMAC, however, is preparing to file a curative petition after forwarding 18 review pleas challenging the high-profile verdict were quashed by the top court on 12 December.

    Tags:
    riots, Muslims, Hindus, land dispute, trust, board, Sunni Muslims, construction, temple, case, demolition, mosque, government, Uttar Pradesh, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian President Vladimir Putin during a break at the New Year friendly match of the Night Hockey League at the rink on Red Square
    Vladimir Putin Participates in Night Hockey League Friendly Match
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse