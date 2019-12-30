Register
22:32 GMT +330 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A riot police officer gestures as anti-government demonstrator take part in a protest in Sheung Shui shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, December 28, 2019

    Hong Kong Police to Deploy Thousands of Officers Ahead of Mass New Year’s Protests

    © REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107790/42/1077904230.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/201912301077904272-hong-kong-police-to-deploy-thousands-of-officers-ahead-of-mass-new-years-protests/

    Anti-government demonstrators plotting to disrupt Hong Kong’s New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day celebrations with violence or other crimes will be met by more than 6,000 members of the semi-autonomous city’s police force, ranging from undercover cops to riot police.

    After seven months, demonstrations have transformed from the initial protest of the government’s proposed extradition bill to a movement grounded five central demands and plagued by violence, arrests and even death

    This unrest by radical demonstrators is expected to spill over into 2020, as more peaceful protests have been approved by authorities for January 1. 

    “On New Year’s Day, we need to show our solidarity ... to resist the government. We hope Hong Kong people will come onto the streets for Hong Kong’s future,” said Jimmy Sham, a leader of the organizing group Civil Human Rights Front, as reported by Reuters

    Sham’s group, which organized a peaceful mass march with a reported 800,000 attendees in early December, is expected to conduct their “pro-democracy” march from Causeway Bay to Hong Kong’s central business district.

    The South China Morning Post cited law enforcement sources in estimating that more than 6,000 officers will be deployed around the semi-autonomous city to arrest those who break the law. 

    An officer who spoke with the outlet noted that police will be taking a more aggressive approach against violent demonstrators than they did during the Christmas holiday last week.

    “Plain-clothes officers posing as shoppers will carry out surveillance in shopping centers. Detectives will swoop into action when protesters start gathering,” he said. “Riot police will be called in if they refuse to disperse or leave.”  

    The police force has been following anti-government social media posts leading up to this moment and predict violent demonstrators will strike shopping malls such as Times Square in Causeway Bay and Tsim Sha Tsui’s Elements and Harbour City shopping malls on New Year’s Eve - the latter of which was the site of police-protester clashes on Christmas Eve

    Demonstrators are also expected to make a return to the Prince Edward Mass Transit Railway station in Mong Kok to hold a rally marking four months since the August 31 storming of the station by the Hong Kong Police Force’s Special Tactical Unit. 

    The officers, known also as “raptors,” received immediate backlash from anti-government protesters who accused the police force of brutality and alleged they and the government were attempting to cover up the number of individuals injured during the operation. Amnesty International also accused raptor squad members of excessive force in a September release of a field investigation on the protests

    Nearly 6,500 individuals have been arrested over the past seven months of demonstrations, according to Hong Kong police. 

    The coming demonstrations are slated to occur alongside Hong Kong’s revamped New Year’s Eve celebration. While the city usually has a fireworks display on December 31 over Victoria Harbor, the Hong Kong Tourism Board announced on December 18 that, for the first time in a decade, there will instead be a "Symphony of Lights” show, complete with pyrotechnics. 

    Commissioner of Police Chris Tang Ping-keung recently denounced radical protesters’ violence and the spread of “fake news” and “misinformation” within a seven-month recap video posted by the Hong Kong Police Force’s Facebook account.  

    “Many Hong Kong people are fed up with this violence. If you use violence, you will not get public support,” he said. “We, [the] police, will do all we can to arrest you … We will step up our efforts and citizens should refrain from breaking the law.”

    Related:

    Fighter Jet Fleet of China’s First Domestically-Built Carrier to Fall Short of Expectations
    US Warns China Against ‘Coercion’ of Taiwan After Beijing’s Carrier Passes Island
    ‘Brazen Flaunting of Hatred’: Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Joining Hong Kong Protests ‘Hardly Surprising’
    ‘Everyone Hit the Traitors’: Video Game Invites Players to Pummel Hong Kong Protesters
    Four Arrested, $9 Million Frozen by Hong Kong Police in Protest Fund Laundering Probe
    Tags:
    Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's, New Year's Eve, New Year's Eve, Beijing, demonstration, protests, anti-government extremists, anti-government protests, China, Hong Kong
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian President Vladimir Putin during a break at the New Year friendly match of the Night Hockey League at the rink on Red Square
    Vladimir Putin Participates in Night Hockey League Friendly Match
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse