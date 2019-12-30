Fire Reported at Indian Prime Minister Modi's Residence

Nine fire tenders were sent to the area after the incident had been reported, local media say.

A fire has been reported at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Mard at about 7:25 pm local time, the official Twitter account of the Prime Minister's office says.

There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex.



The fire is very much under control now. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2019

According to local media reports, nine fire tenders have arrived at the scene.

No injuries or damage has been reported so far.

