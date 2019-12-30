Fire Reported at Indian Prime Minister Modi's Residence

A fire has been reported at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Mard at about 7:25 pm local time, the official Twitter account of the Prime Minister's office says.
There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2019
The fire is very much under control now.
According to local media reports, nine fire tenders have arrived at the scene.
No injuries or damage has been reported so far.
MORE TO FOLLOW
